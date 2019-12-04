The lockdowns at Carver School for Mathematics, Science, and Technology and Jerry Lee Faine Elementary have been lifted, according to Dothan police.
Joseph Joyce, 32, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree robbery in connection with incidents near Eagle Road close to the schools, which prompted the lockdown.
Carver School for Mathematics, Science, and Technology and Jerry Lee Faine Elementary went on lock down at 9:40 a.m. due to "Dothan Police Department activity in the area," according to a Facebook post on the Dothan City Schools page.
Dothan Police Capt. Todd David said there was a report of an attempted robbery near Eagle Road in the neighborhood surrounding both schools.
The suspect attempted to jump into an occupied vehicle, but the driver drove away. The suspect got on a bicycle and rode a small distance where he located another vehicle with an older man inside. The suspect attempted to get the driver out of the vehicle when the driver fought off the suspect. The suspect fled the area once again, according to Todd.
The suspect was apprehended at a nearby residence.
The schools were on lockdown for less than an hour.
