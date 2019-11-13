MARIANNA, Fla. – Hemp may be a new and exciting agricultural market, but there are still a lot of uncertainties surrounding the crop.
“I’ve been researching and trying to find as much information as possible,” said Lonnie Gilbert of L&K Farms located near Campbellton.
Gilbert likes the idea of trying something new. Farming, he said, always comes with risk.
“I believe it’s going to be a very good outlook for the Tristate area,” he said. “We’re facing challenges with the row crops as far as low prices ... I’m one that’s a risk-taker, and farming, you’re already taking a big gamble anyway.”
To help potential growers and processors, the Apalachee Regional Planning Council has been hosting the 850 Hemp Summit, a series of meetings held around the Northwest Florida counties the council serves.
On Wednesday, an extension system meeting room in Marianna was packed with people who wanted to learn more. Panels of lawyers, researchers, hemp business owners and hemp growers talked about the opportunities and challenges.
Hemp comes from the plant species Cannabis sativa, which is the same plant species as marijuana. The difference is in the levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which is the psychoactive substance in marijuana that gets people “high.” To be classified as hemp, the THC level in the plant must be at or below 0.3%.
The 2018 Farm Bill designated hemp and hemp seeds as an agricultural commodity rather than a Schedule I drug, opening the market for hemp cultivation. States can adopt hemp programs and submit regulations for hemp production to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approval. State rules have to meet minimum federal requirements on issues such as testing THC levels, background checks and licensing for growers and processors. Alabama, Florida and Georgia have each developed agricultural rules for hemp.
Industrial hemp can be used in a variety of goods from paper and fabric to carpeting and insulation. (The summit’s program was even printed on hemp paper.) But in the last few years, demand has grown for the cannabidiol, or CBD oil, produced from hemp and used in products such as topical oils and lotions and even gummy bears. CBD is marketed for use to help with issues such as pain and anxiety.
The opportunity for hemp is financial, of course, in both growing and processing. A good crop can yield good profits. But growing hemp, especially in Florida’s climate, comes with challenges.
For instance, if you are growing hemp to produce CBD oil, then you don’t want any male plants nearby. Only female hemp plants are used for CBD oil production. If female hemp plants become pollinated, the CBD production ceases.
Also, under federal rules, the THC level in hemp is to be tested 15 days before harvest. Should the hemp test “hot” – meaning the THC is above 0.3% − then federal rules call for the entire crop to be destroyed.
“Our goal is not to ever have to do that,” said Steve Hall, general counsel for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “That is the last thing we want to do is have to take anybody’s crop that they’re growing.”
Gerald Hubbell of JMAK Farms in Gadsden County, Florida, has attended two of the 850 Hemp Summit meetings. He was interested in hemp farming but the risk of losing an entire crop because THC levels are too high leaves him uncertain about jumping into the industry.
“We just don’t know where we’re going,” Hubbell said.
Scott Burgett, co-owner of Green Earth Cannaceuticals, has been growing hemp with a pilot program that has sites in Bartow, Florida, and near Tallahassee. Good crop management is one of the biggest concerns for farmers, he said.
Burgett said he thinks fiber and grain are the future for hemp production and hemp grown for CBD oil will move indoors to avoid cross-pollination and other risks. Florida comes with its own challenges for growing hemp, namely the weather and disease. Farmers, he said, will have to be diligent to protect their investment.
“It is a complicated plant to grow in Florida,” Burgett said. “There are a lot of better locations to grow this plant. The upside to Florida is we’ve got a beautiful environment; we can get three, four harvests a year in some areas. It’s just the ability to monitor your crop and have a good crop plan.”
