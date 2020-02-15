During this Black History Month, we want to thank all of the African-Americans or black people throughout history for their many contributions that have helped to make America the greatest country in the world.
When we see expensive cars or big homes, many of us wish that one day we could have some of those assets with our name on papers as the owner. We are living in a country where opportunities give some of us even more reasons to wish and dream about financial success; however, for many people of color, those dreams and goals seem far away. Knowing that life isn’t always fair, we realize that history has shown that it can be much harder to be successful if we are citizens of color.
No matter how big and expensive a house might be, or how little a house might be, what goes on inside a home has much to do with an individual’s success. Some of our most successful citizens come from adverse situations, but have been taught by caring parents to believe in themselves.
Growing up with my parents and eight siblings, in a poverty-stricken area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, my family is a great example of how to move forward in life, without much money and means. Having a hard-working dad and a mother who had an unwavering belief in God, all nine of their children were able to have some college background. As black children and youngsters, our parents instilled in us the fact that we were as special as anyone and had the brains to reach our goals in life. They often emphasized the fact that everyone was equal through the eyes of God; and that caring and respecting all people was invaluable. We were blessed!
I usually don’t write of personal things, but it’s important that I emphasize to people of color and my black brothers and sisters the importance of us believing in ourselves. With the millions of people in America, it’s important for us who are fortunate enough to reach others, through the media, to encourage them in one way or another.
It must be set in our minds that, as people of color, we must believe in ourselves. None of us should allow the color of our skin or our nationality to keep us from going after our goals in life. We must not allow tough times and discrimination to discourage us and keep us from moving forward in life.
Black folks or African-Americans have proven throughout history that they have the endurance, determination and will to survive, no matter what roadblocks we face.
Citizens of America are surrounded by people from various parts of the world, so it will help our country in a huge way if we try our best to love and respect one another. Remember that hating others is not only a waste of precious time, but it can also affect us mentally and physically.
Love and unity can only make us a stronger and more powerful nation!
