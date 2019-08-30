Recently, it has come to my attention that many Dothan Preparatory Academy ninth grade students are not getting a scheduled break in their class day.
The only students who receive a break are those taking a physical education course, which is not required for athletes.
Lunches are only 20 minutes long and much of that time is spent in line and rushing to eat, and students can only sit with their homeroom class. Also, students only have three minutes in between classes, during which they are walked in line to avoid disorderly class changes.
Good intentions by Principal Darius McKay have packed their 7 hour, 10 minute school days with more class time.
Local school administrators and area workforce advocates have said that today’s students lack many soft skills required for obtaining and maintaining a job with communication lacking the most.
Yet, McKay’s administration is dropping one of the only times in a student’s day they can partake in social interaction outside of a controlled environment. Across the nation, the benefits of breaks are being neglected in favor of academic classes and standardized test preparation.
“Recess represents an essential, planned respite from rigorous cognitive tasks. It affords a time to rest, play, imagine, think, move, and socialize. After recess, students are more attentive and better able to perform cognitively,” Robert Murray, MD and Catherine Ramstetter, Ph.D., wrote in their article “The Crucial Role of Recess in School.”
Research has shown that growing bodies need regular snacks, and allowing students to walk around and talk with friends could alleviate restlessness, which could limit classroom distractions.
Students without a break in their day miss out on a nutritional snack, socialization, and a brain break.
Educators want students to get excited about school, but all work and no play may have some feeling burned out and bummed out.
You want kids excited to come to class?
Give them a break.
Chalk Talk, an education notebook compiled by education beat reporter Sable Riley, appears each weekend in the Dothan Eagle and at dothaneagle.com
