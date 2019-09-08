Now that Dothan City Commissioners have authorized the city’s two-year budget, I thought I would highlight some of the most interesting or important numbers.
>> The city projects to collect $76.6 million in taxes in each of the next two years, another $3.8 million in licenses and permits and $1.2 million in fines and forfeitures for its general fund.
>> Out of departments paid through the general fund, the most money will be spent on police at $22.2 million in the 2020 fiscal year and $23.05 million in the 2021 fiscal year. The fire department follows at $16.6 million and $17.7 million, respectively.
>> City leaders project $90 million in electric sales and another $9.01 million in water sales for Dothan Utilities in both years. Sewer rates, which are funding several improvement projects meant to satisfy an Environmental Protection Agency consent order, could generate $17.1 million per year.
>> Leaders also estimate solid waste fees will generate $4.3 million in each of the next two fiscal years. Leaders budgeted a jump from $500,000 to $1.2 million in landfill use fees, likely related to when the landfill reopens after the current expansion project is completed.
>> The projected operating budget increases from $220 million in the 2019 fiscal year to $255 million in 2020 before decreasing back to about $230 million in 2021. The spike in the upcoming fiscal year mostly roots itself in a large investment in capital projects – more than $40 million. That is an increase of $25 million from this past fiscal year.
Organizational support: In addition to funding its own operations, the city budgets some support to other governmental entities, quasi-governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. For each of the next two years, those appropriations will top $2.1 million.
The largest gifts, $729,750 per year, benefit the local library system. Another $400,000 per year supports the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, while the Wiregrass Museum of Art receives $242,500 for the next two years.
The Houston County Health Department ($142,000) and Wiregrass Transit Authority ($109,000) also receive more than $100,000 per year in the new budget.
Organizational support, part II: The City of Dothan also supports the operating expenses of some groups in its various budgets, and the 2020 and 2021 document provides no exception. The library system, Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, Dothan Airport Authority, Wiregrass Humane Society, Wiregrass Museum of Art and the Cultural Arts Center all benefit from these line items.
Most of the expenses involve maintenance, insurance, utility or professional services support. The new budget provides $122,200 per year for these efforts.
Meeting schedule: The Houston County Commission will meet Monday at 10 a.m. at the Houston County Administration Building. The Dothan Personnel Board will convene at 3:30 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center board room on Monday, as well.
The Dothan-Houston County Communications Board, which oversees the E-911 system, will gather at 10 a.m. at the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Operations Center on East Adams Street.
Dothan’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will meet Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Dothan Civic Center, while Dothan’s Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Center.
