FLORENCE, S.C. — A bicyclist died Tuesday morning following a collision with a car in Palmetto Shores.
The 9:40 a.m. crash happened when an eastbound Ford Fiesta ran head-on into the bicyclist, who was left of center at the time of the crash, said Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The bicyclist was taken to a hospital and died there. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Darlington County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the bicyclist.
