A section of Coffee County Road 148 will be closed today due to roadwork, according to Assistant County Engineer Michael Walters.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
Walters said the area of roadwork will be toward to northern portion of the road, near the intersection of County Road 148 and County Road 147.
It will be closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. today.
“We’re replacing some cross drain pipes underneath the road that have aged over time and are causing some issues,” Walters said. “We’re getting in there and getting those replaced before there are any other issues.”
The project should be completed in one day.
“It’s all weather depending, and with the two pipes we’re replacing we could run into some things underground that could cause a problem,” Walters said. “Our hope is to get it done (today).”
