VERNON, Fla. - Motorists on Florida State Road 79 should expect some minor delays in Vernon as road crews prepare to shift traffic to newly-constructed southbound lanes.
Traffic will transition to the new roadway between Court and Pompey streets in Vernon beginning Sunday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. There will be additional signage to assist motorists with the change in traffic pattern.
All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather, a news release from the Florida Department of Transportation stated. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are double when workers are present.
For more information, visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com or follow on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.
