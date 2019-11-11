Hoyt Hutchinson, accused of slashing a Baby Trump balloon in Tuscaloosa last weekend, called in on Monday morning to the popular radio program “Rick & Bubba Show” to defend his actions.
According to reports, Hutchinson, a resident of Alabama, is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief related to the balloon slashing.
The balloon made an appearance in Tuscaloosa during the Alabama/LSU game, which was also attended by President Donald Trump.
During the phone call to the radio show, the 32-year-old Hutchinson claims to have driven past the Baby Trump balloon on Saturday, and yelled at the protesters.
“I got so fired up when I rolled by the balloon and I rolled down the window and I said something to them and I figured they saw me. I figured only way I was going to get close enough to that balloon was to blend in. (I) went and bought me an Alabama shirt and walked up like I was walking to the game and like I was going to take a picture with (the Trump balloon).
“I was so fired up. I was shaking I was so mad,” he said.
When host Rick Burgess asked what his motivation was for slashing the balloon, Hutchinson said:
“I’m not young but I’m not old. I’m sort of middle aged. I feel like a lot of people my age don’t keep up with the news and politics the way they should. I watch the news every night. I watch Fox News every night. Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are my favorite two anchors.
"I see this stuff going on out west and up north and all other places. I get so mad about people not taking a stand. The left wants to use religion against you like you shouldn’t act like this and stuff but I’ll tell you this -- the Devil knows the Bible as good as we do.”
“This was your turning of the temple tables?” Burgess asked in reference to the Biblical story of Jesus turning over the tables of the money changers in the temple.
“Yes,” Hutchinson replied. “It comes a point when you gotta take a stand. We don’t have two parties anymore. We have good vs. evil. When you got one party that says it’s OK to kill babies and by the way, this is the first time I’m ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”
Later in the interview, Hutchinson said the protesters were chanting “lock him up,” in reference to the president.
“I walked by and said “Lock this up,” he replied.
Hutchinson said he used a material cutter with a sharp razor to slice the 20-foot tall balloon. He said he yelled “Trump 2020” as he was arrested.
He was released on $2,500 bond.
After the balloon was popped, a GoFundMe page was established by Hutchinson. As of Monday morning, the page has collected just under $40,000 from 1,700 donors. Originally, Hutchinson wrote that all proceeds not needed for legal fees would be donated to the Trump 2020 campaign.
In a Monday update, however, he wrote that the page had been reported to GoFundMe and donations will likely be refunded.
“Apologize for all the inconvenience folks. Thanks for all the kind words, prayers and financial support. Reach out to Hoyt on Facebook. We love hearing from fellow patriots. #Trump2020,” he wrote.
