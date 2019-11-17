Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a season-ending hip injury in the first half of a 38-7 win at Mississippi State on Saturday, is scheduled for surgery Monday according to a statement released Sunday by Dr. Lyle Cain, Alabama's team orthopedic surgeon from the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic
“For the past 24 hours our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries. Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday.
"As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible.”
