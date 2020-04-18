Some businesses feel the need to tell their visitors if they have had a positive COVID-19 test of an employee. Others don’t.
In the last few days, Elba City Schools and Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center addressed positive tests at their facilities. Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center was notified Thursday of an employee receiving a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. According to a release from the business, the employee is receiving appropriate medical care and is not working. The business notified Coffee County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health of the case, and informed its residents, sponsors and staff members.
“The health and safety of our residents and staff is our top priority,” said Wes Averett, Administrator of Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center, in the release. “We are asking for the understanding and patience of the families with loved ones in our care as we do our very best to ensure the well-being of our residents.”
Meanwhile Elba City Schools has closed until Monday as its buildings are being “deep-cleaned” following the discovery of an elementary school employee testing positive. The employee had only been at the facility one day in the previous week.
Elba Schools, like all others in Alabama, have been closed to students as packets have been delivered to them for study.
A Tyson Foods plant in Camilla, Georgia, has reportedly lost three employees due to COVID-19. A nursing home in Cuthbert, Georgia has had about 40 positive tests. Coffee County still doesn’t have a reported death.
In fact, the first reported case of COVID-19 in Coffee County proved to be an error as the person actually lived outside of the county, yet worked at Wayne Farms in Jack.
Wayne Farms released a statement Friday afternoon as rumors have run rampant at poultry plants both in and around Coffee County.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has created unprecedented levels of public interest and concern, unfortunately fueled by mainstream media reports containing factual errors, omissions and misinformation that contribute to the nation’s collective anxiety,” the Wayne Farms release noted. “Wayne Farms is not immune to these reporting inaccuracies, and recent coverage has prompted the company to present the correct information in an effort to clarify any misconceptions.
“A healthy workforce is critical to help meet the nation’s nutritional needs, Wayne Farms must ensure that the workforce is healthy and mission-ready. The Wayne Farms COVID-19 Task Force was formed in February to meet that objective, implementing a number of operational changes and requirements that are now industry standards. Our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have helped us limit the impact to our operations, and the company has confirmed positives at five of our eleven fresh and prepared foods production facilities, and two of our 17 hatcheries and feed mills.
“In conformance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health authorities, this is what we are doing to help educate and protect our workforce:
Direct communications with employees, suppliers and customers;
Infrared temperature checks of all employees and visitors;
Entry refusal and monitoring for those with elevated temperatures or displaying symptoms;
Installation of more than 1300 protective work station dividers in areas where social distancing is difficul;
Intensive training on PPE, personal hygiene, respiratory and illness protocols;
As usual, all our food production employees wear hair and beard nets, full arm and torso covering smocks, and gloves;
Rigorous and ongoing facility, equipment and apparel cleaning and sanitation, including production areas, break rooms and rest rooms;
Onsite Occupational Health professionals at all facilities performing ongoing health assessments to identify those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 ;
Zero nonessential visitors and strict biosecurity for farms and facilities;
Encouraging employees to wear personal face coverings, and providing free facial coverings/masks where supplies are available, with continued sourcing efforts to ensure face coverings/masks are available for every employee.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.