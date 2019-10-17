Even though the Wiregrass remains in a drought, the projected rainfall that Tropical Depression 16 could bring may cause area farmers some headaches.
“If you’re a cattle farmer and wanting the grazing for winter, you’re loving it,” said William Birdsong, a Wiregrass Research and Extension Center agronomist. “But the majority of our farmers are diversified. These farmers don’t want to see another drop for 30 days. “
The paradox exists following earlier rains that dropped between one-half inch and 1.5 inches in the area on average, Birdsong said. The rainfall was welcomed as it softened the soil enough to allow farmers to plow, but too much rain at this point of the season may limit yields for both cotton and peanuts.
“If it’s extremely wet, you can lose production,” Birdsong said, noting heavy downpours can damage cotton fibers. “It won’t pick as clean. Cotton is at its most vulnerable.”
Tropical Depression 16 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Nestor before it makes landfall either late Friday or early Saturday morning. While most forecasts indicate Alabama counties will not see severe weather, some heavy rains could be expected.
Last year, Hurricane Michael’s winds shredded a good cotton crop. If this week’s system remains relatively low in strength, farmers may be OK, Birdsong said.
“If it’s lighter rains and moderate winds, it would be more of an inconvenience than detrimental,” he said.
