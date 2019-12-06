Optimists Jack Hollis and Marc Rosborough each received Dedication Awards from Optimist Club of Marianna President Quinton Hollis at the club’s recent Christmas banquet.
Both Hollis and Rosborough were honored for participating in every work project the club undertook over the past 14 months, including feeding thousands at Madison Park after Hurricane Michael, putting tarps on storm survivor’s homes, building bunk beds for the needy, and repairing the signs at Optimist Park.
