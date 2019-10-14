Enterprise’s water tank vying for award

Enterprise’s ground storage water tank on Highway 167 could use some community support.
The tank, which was upgraded with artwork of Enterprise High School’s Wildcat logo in April, is vying for a “People’s Choice Award” for Tank of the Year from Tnemec Company, Inc., a protective coating manufacturer based in Kansas City, Missouri. A total of 311 water towers are in the running for the award.
“With the support of the community, we could win,” said Robert Anderson of Tank Pro, Inc. An EHS graduate, Anderson was one of the first to suggest putting the EHS Wildcat graphic on the tank. “When I say we, I mean the city. I’m a graduate of EHS and I love my hometown.”
As of Friday Enterprise was in the top 10 on the list, but the numbers are obviously fluctuating. Voting ends on Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.
To vote, go to tankoftheyear.tnemec.com and search for the picture of Enterprise’s tank. Results can be filtered by number of votes, putting the Enterprise tank near the top. Left click the tank, then click the red check mark below the tank’s picture. You will be prompted to enter your name and email to submit your vote. Anderson said providing name and email will not register you for junk email.
“I just want to bring more attention to Enterprise and put a spotlight a community that I think deserves it,” he said. “We’re just looking for community support to push us to number one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.