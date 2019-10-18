Trump is a threat to our national security
Draft-dodging Cpl. Bonespurs, aka Donald Trump, dodged serving in the U.S. military, and never learned the value of team, loyalty, looking out for one’s buddies, respectfully doing one’s duty, being selfless and serving our country with honor, integrity and personal courage.
Trump has learned none of these values, so it is understandable that he would not hesitate to betray our allies, especially our Kurdish allies in the Middle East, who have done an outstanding job in protecting the U.S. from possible attacks by ISIS.
Trump has successfully reinstated ISIS and enabled it to regroup and to grow in strength once again where it will be able to launch another attack on the U.S.
Trump is a grave danger to national security.
Karen Hedwig Backman
Dothan
Drivers undeterred by texting prohibition
Texting while driving/distracted driving is now illegal in Alabama, isn’t it? I don’t think Wiregrass drivers or law enforcement received the memo.
I know with as many drivers I see brazenly breaking the law daily that police shouldn’t have any problem dropping the hammer. I mean, these drivers don’t even try to hide it anymore. It’s as bad now as it’s ever been — probably worse.
Nate Travers
Taylor
On expanding Sunday alcohol hours
You might be an alcoholic if you have to drink at 10 a.m. Maybe grits and eggs go better with a Bloody Mary.
I would hate for us to lose some tax dollars just because some church-goers want to get home safe.
Ken McKissack
Dothan
