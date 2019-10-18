Air Force Airman Garren M. Richards graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Richards is the son of Amy V. and Timmie Richards of Dothan.

He is a 2019 graduate of Wicksburg High School.

