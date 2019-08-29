The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the theft of two motor vehicles from Enterprise Car Wash, located at 706 S. Main Street.
On Aug. 27, at 8:45 p.m., an unknown suspect driving a tow truck pulled to the rear of the business, hooked up two vehicles, and drove away. The tow truck exited the rear parking area of the business and was last seen driving North on Main Street. The tow truck is an older model with yellow strobe lights and white paint. The stolen vehicles are described as a tan 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Alabama Tag No. 3993AW5 and silver 2005 Suzuki XL7.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
