Dollar General shooting

Investigators look over the scene of a shooting at the Dollar General on West Selma Street on Thursday night.

Authorities have captured the suspect in a shooting that injured one at a Dothan Dollar General Thursday evening.

According to Lt. Lynn Watkins of the Dothan Police Department, the suspect -- whom authorities had not identified as of Friday morning -- was arrested in Eufaula.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. at the Dollar General on West Selma Street. The incident damaged the storefront and caused moderate injuries to one person.

