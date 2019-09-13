Authorities have captured the suspect in a shooting that injured one at a Dothan Dollar General Thursday evening.
According to Lt. Lynn Watkins of the Dothan Police Department, the suspect -- whom authorities had not identified as of Friday morning -- was arrested in Eufaula.
The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. at the Dollar General on West Selma Street. The incident damaged the storefront and caused moderate injuries to one person.
Check dothaneagle.com later for updates.
