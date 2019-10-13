police lights generic
A Dothan man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident that law enforcement believe speed was a contributing factor.

A release from the Alabama State Troopers states that Andrew Antonio Ousley, 52, was killed when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette struck a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette on Houston County Road 4 near Oscar Helms Road.

Ousley, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according the report.

The accident happened around 6:15 p.m. No other details were available Sunday as troopers continue to investigate.

