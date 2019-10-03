Donaldson Park tennis courts could get new name

The tennis courts at Enterprise’s Donaldson Park may get a new name.
Frank Zerbinos of the Enterprise Tennis Association spoke to Enterprise council members at the work session prior to the council’s regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday, and asked that the council consider naming the courts after longtime tennis instructor and advocate William “Bill” Morris.
“Some of you may be aware that Bill Morris has taught tennis in Enterprise here since the early 90s,” Zerbinos said. “(Since) that time, Enterprise High School has gone to the state championships probably more times in tennis than any other sport. Last August, Bill suffered a stroke that put him in an assisted living facility, and he is not anticipated to ever return to the tennis courts other than to visit and see some of his friends.”
Zerbinos said that Morris had an impact on several individuals, including professional tennis player Jamie Hampton, James Madison University head coach Shelley Godwin Jaudon and assistant coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Sam Blackburn.
“I’m really proud to say that my daughter (Lindsey) took from Bill and Chas Hannen took from Bill, and both of them are now USPTA pros,” he said. “Lindsey is teaching in Ozark with the Parks and Recreation Department there and Chas is our pro here. Bill has probably had the most positive effect on tennis of any individual in the community.”
Zerbinos introduced John Pittman, who is also heavily involved with tennis, and said Pittman “gets credit for bringing Bill” to the city.
“I’ve known him since about 1972,” Pittman said. “I came to school at Troy and he was the one I had to play to see if I was good enough to be on the team, and I was sadly thrashed to put it gently and politely. I just would like for everyone to know that there was a side of him that was not about tennis. It was about being a caring individual. In all the years that I knew him, he was an extremely caring person about the people that he was privileged to help and to teach, and he helped a lot of people. He would do anything for you.”
Councilman Perry Vickers said the council would consider the details presented at the work session, but two council members were not present. Mayor Bill Cooper and Councilman Turner Townsend were both absent due to a meeting with the governor, and Vickers said that “something as important as this” should involve the two.
“But we all know him and we know what he’s meant to that program out there,” Vickers said.
