We have two men who were elected to statewide offices last year, and who seem to be doing a good job. They are working quietly and diligently in their new posts.
Rick Pate was sworn in as agriculture commissioner in January. He followed John McMillan, who served eight years as commissioner. McMillan took a nonpolitical, hardworking, business-like approach. Pate seems to have taken a page from his friend McMillan and appears to have the same nonflamboyant, business-like manner.
Pate is a lifetime farmer who seems to have been perfectly scripted for the role of agriculture commissioner. My observation of state politics is that Alabamians have a way of ascertaining who the real farmer is in the ag commission race. Even urban voters tend to select the man who is an agri-business man.
Pate fits that bill. He wants to do a good job as commissioner and not appear to have his eye on a higher office — or, in other words, to use the job as a steppingstone. He will more than likely serve two four-year terms and retire to the farm.
Born 62 years ago, he grew up working on his family’s cattle and poultry operations in Lowndes County. With his roots in agriculture, it was a natural choice for him to attend Auburn University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and horticulture in 1978.
Pate started and ran a successful landscape company in Montgomery for 36 years. However, he never left his beloved home in Lowndes County. In addition to landscaping, he has a purebred Charolais cattle operation. He was mayor of Lowndesboro for 14 years before being elected agriculture commissioner and was on the Town Council for eight years before becoming mayor. He has been active in the state Republican Party for decades.
Growing up on a farm, running a business and serving as mayor of a small town have given him a unique perspective to the office of agriculture commissioner. He has a genuine concern for the future of agriculture and the people of Alabama.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is a man with a different mission. Unlike Pate, he wants to and will seek higher office. In fact, if Gov. Kay Ivey does not run for re-election in 2022, young Ainsworth will be a candidate for governor. My suggestion would be do not bet against him being elected governor.
At 38, he is one of the younger lieutenant governors in state history. He was born and reared in Albertville in picturesque Marshall County to parents who were self-made, financially successful folks. He attended Marshall County public schools and then went to Auburn, where he graduated with a degree in marketing. He owns and operates the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo, which draws more than 20,000 attendees each year.
Before entering public service, he worked as a youth pastor at Albertville’s Grace Baptist Church and was a co-founder of Dream Ranch, one of the premier hunting and fishing lodges in the U.S. At age 33, he was elected to the state House of Representatives, serving a term from 2014 to 2018 before his election as lieutenant governor in November 2018.
After a close Republican primary victory, he won overwhelmingly in the general election. He actually received the most votes of any candidate in the general election.
Ainsworth has won the respect and admiration of many veteran state senators for his quick grasp of intricate Senate rules. He presides effectively and fairly. State Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia, who has been observing lieutenant governors for more than three decades, recently said, “Will Ainsworth has learned the rules and presided better than any lieutenant governor I can remember.”
Ainsworth has a bright future in Alabama politics. It also does not hurt that he hails from the vote-rich, growth-centered Tennessee Valley-Huntsville metro area.
Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr. has recently celebrated 30 years as presiding officer of the Troy University System. He has done a yeoman’s job over three decades, leaving an indelible legacy in Alabama higher education history. He is the longest-serving chancellor of a major university in not only Alabama, but the entire nation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.