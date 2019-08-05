summer generic
A survey conducted by the University of South Alabama last year found 85 percent of Alabamians want longer summers.

People responding to the survey said that school should start in either late August or after Labor Day, and 81 percent said they’d prefer that school should end before Memorial Day.

The survey was commissioned by the Alabama Association of Camps.

