Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN GENEVA...HOUSTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HENRY COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...CENTRAL WALTON...WASHINGTON...NORTHERN JACKSON AND HOLMES COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...SOUTHEASTERN CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH... NORTH CENTRAL MITCHELL...LEE...CALHOUN...EARLY AND NORTHERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...NORTHWESTERN WORTH COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...MILLER AND DOUGHERTY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...NORTHWESTERN TURNER COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...BAKER AND TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 745 AM EST/645 AM CST/... AT 640 AM EST/540 AM CST/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH A FEW EMBEDDED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM SMITHVILLE GEORGIA TO 10 MILES NORTH OF EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE FLORIDA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 40 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COLQUITT, COTTONWOOD, VERNON, NEWTON, MORGAN, ALBANY, BONIFAY, DAWSON, DOTHAN, LEESBURG, DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, BLAKELY, PUTNEY, CHIPLEY, GRACEVILLE, DONALSONVILLE, GENEVA, MARIANNA, HEADLAND AND HARTFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&