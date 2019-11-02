AHSAA Football
Scoreboard
Week 10 Results
CLASS 7A
Auburn 44, Park Crossing 28
Austin 38, Athens 16
Baker 36, Mary Montgomery 0
Davidson 13, Foley 3
Enterprise 28, Theodore 27
Grissom 41, Buckhorn 14
IMG Academy 38, Hoover 7
James Clemens 49, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 26
McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, Fairhope 20
Mountain Brook 13, Gardendale 10
Murphy 35, Alma Bryant 0
Oak Mountain 27, Pace (FL) 24
Prattville 38, Sidney Lanier 24
Spain Park 14, Shades Valley 7
Sparkman 21, Decatur 14
Tuscaloosa County 42, Northridge 17
Vestavia Hills 53, Huffman 0
CLASS 6A
Baldwin County 20, Charles Henderson 14
B.C. Rain 26, Gulf Shores 14
Benjamin Russell 14, Valley 0
Blount 28, Daphne 19
Brookwood 38, Holt 0
Chelsea 24, Pell City 14
Clay-Chalkville 31, Gadsden City 21
Dothan 39, Jeff Davis 13
Eufaula 41, Smiths Station 14
Fort Payne 39, Carver-Birmingham 24
Helena 21, Calera 3
Jackson-Olin 40, Parker 7
Minor 14, Bessemer City 13
Oxford 52, Sumter Central 0
Paul Bryant 31, Homewood 28
Pinson Valley 47, Lee-Huntsville 0
Russell County 35, B.T. Washington 6
Saraland 17, Spanish Fort 16
Selma 32, LeFlore 6
Stanhope Elmore 28, Greenville 0
St. Paul’s Episcopal 41, Robertsdale 19
CLASS 5A
Arab 56, North Jackson 26
Bibb County 14, American Christian 0
Briarwood Christian 7, Hueytown 0
Carroll 50, Ashford 28
Central Clay County 40, Handley 21
Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Fairfield 16
Chilton County 21, Alexandria 14
Corner 29, Oakman 28
Crossville 28, Plainview 12
Demopolis 32, Jackson 27
Faith Academy 34, Lumberton (MS) 14
Guntersville 24, Albertville 21
Hamilton 28, Haleyville 14
Jasper 35, Deshler 17
Marbury 36, Holtville 14
Moody 21, Talladega 14
Pleasant Grove 49, Leeds 9
Russellville 27, Central-Florence 8
Satsuma 46, Bayside Academy 44
Scottsboro 10, Hartselle 7
Shelby County 61, St. Clair County 21
Tallassee 41, Elmore County 7
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 52, Weaver 0
Anniston 28, Childersburg 0
Ashville 41, Vincent 14
Brooks 40, Madison Academy 30
Cherokee County 28, Southside-Gadsden 7
Cordova 21, West Point 7
Dallas County 64, Ellwood Christian 0
DAR 43, Brindlee Mountain 8
Escambia County 24, Francis Marion 16
Fairview 35, Holly Pond 8
Fayette County 27, Dora 7
Good Hope 28, Hanceville 18
Greensboro 36, Hale County 27
Hokes Bluff 35, Sardis 12
Lincoln 38, Montevallo 34
Monroe County 32, Excel 24
Northside 32, Sipsey Valley 0
Oneonta 21, J.B. Pennington 7
Priceville 20, Brewer 16
Randolph School 44, Columbia 14
St. John Paul II Catholic 47, Douglas 7
West Blocton 44, Jemison 8
West Limestone 43, Ardmore 8
Williamson 18, Vigor 0
CLASS 3A
B.B. Comer 37, Fayetteville 21
Beulah 56, McKenzie 6
Bullock County 64, Barbour County 6
Carbon Hill 21, Curry 20
East Lawrence 47, R.A. Hubbard 0
Flomaton 22, Southern Choctaw 8
Fultondale 43, Tarrant 0
Geneva 42, Calhoun 20
Gordo 39, Pickens County 0
Lauderdale County 55, Colbert County 7
Midfield 36, Woodlawn 30
New Hope 68, Coosa Christian 29
Phil Campbell 42, Hackle burg 8
Piedmont 35, Geraldine 14
Pike County 25, Sweet Water 7
Randolph County 30, Wadley 8
Saint James 14, Trinity Presbyterian 7
Slocomb 49, Geneva County 42
Southside-Selma 66, A.L. Johnson 0
St. Michael Catholic 23, Elberta 14
Susan Moore 31, Cleveland 6
Thomasville 21, Clarke County 14
T.R. Miller 7, W.S. Neal 6
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 14, Headland 8 (OT)
Aliceville 50, Greene County 28
Cedar Bluff 40, Gaston 14
Central Coosa 42, Talladega County Central 14
Central-Hayneville 28, Autaugaville 16
Choctaw County 58, McIntosh 0
Cold Springs 28, Vinemont 8
Cottage Hill Christian 62, St. Luke’s Episcopal 6
Cottonwood 35, Kinston 13
Fyffe 42, Sylvania 0
G.W. Long 28, Houston Academy 14
Hatton 26, Clements 20
Highland Home 54, Houston County 6
Horseshoe Bend 22, Prattville Christian 20
Luverne 26, Opp 0
New Brockton 49, Samson 21
North Sand Mountain 49, Pisgah 18
Ohatchee 41, Pleasant Valley 8
Ranburne 48, White Plains 34
Red Bay 39, Wilson 14
Section 28, Woodville 14
Sheffield 50, Cherokee 6
Southeastern 53, Asbury 14
Tharptown 13, Vina 0
Thorsby 42, Billingsley 8
Westbrook Christian 38, Sand Rock 19
West End 49, Glencoe 0
Zion Chapel 20, Pleasant Home 0
CLASS 1A
Brantley 47, Goshen 14
Donoho 35, Woodland 6
Falkville 55, Elkmont 0
Fruitdale 40, Red Level 8
Gaylesville 38, Alabama School for Deaf 32
Hubbertville 48, Phillips 16
Isabella 53, Verbena 6
Keith 30, R.C. Hatch 18
Lynn 26, Winston County 20
Maplesville 34, Lamar County 7
Marengo 22, Wilcox Central 8
Mars Hill Bible 38, Lexington 14
Millry 35, Leroy 14
South Lamar 40, Sulligent 7
Spring Garden 42, Ider 20
Victory Christian 28, Sumiton Christian 16
Waterloo 40, Brilliant 19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.