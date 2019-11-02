AHSAA Football

CLASS 7A

Auburn 44, Park Crossing 28

Austin 38, Athens 16

Baker 36, Mary Montgomery 0

Davidson 13, Foley 3

Enterprise 28, Theodore 27

Grissom 41, Buckhorn 14

IMG Academy 38, Hoover 7

James Clemens 49, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 26

McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, Fairhope 20

Mountain Brook 13, Gardendale 10

Murphy 35, Alma Bryant 0

Oak Mountain 27, Pace (FL) 24

Prattville 38, Sidney Lanier 24

Spain Park 14, Shades Valley 7

Sparkman 21, Decatur 14

Tuscaloosa County 42, Northridge 17

Vestavia Hills 53, Huffman 0

CLASS 6A

Baldwin County 20, Charles Henderson 14

B.C. Rain 26, Gulf Shores 14

Benjamin Russell 14, Valley 0

Blount 28, Daphne 19

Brookwood 38, Holt 0

Chelsea 24, Pell City 14

Clay-Chalkville 31, Gadsden City 21

Dothan 39, Jeff Davis 13

Eufaula 41, Smiths Station 14

Fort Payne 39, Carver-Birmingham 24

Helena 21, Calera 3

Jackson-Olin 40, Parker 7

Minor 14, Bessemer City 13

Oxford 52, Sumter Central 0

Paul Bryant 31, Homewood 28

Pinson Valley 47, Lee-Huntsville 0

Russell County 35, B.T. Washington 6

Saraland 17, Spanish Fort 16

Selma 32, LeFlore 6

Stanhope Elmore 28, Greenville 0

St. Paul’s Episcopal 41, Robertsdale 19

CLASS 5A

Arab 56, North Jackson 26

Bibb County 14, American Christian 0

Briarwood Christian 7, Hueytown 0

Carroll 50, Ashford 28

Central Clay County 40, Handley 21

Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Fairfield 16

Chilton County 21, Alexandria 14

Corner 29, Oakman 28

Crossville 28, Plainview 12

Demopolis 32, Jackson 27

Faith Academy 34, Lumberton (MS) 14

Guntersville 24, Albertville 21

Hamilton 28, Haleyville 14

Jasper 35, Deshler 17

Marbury 36, Holtville 14

Moody 21, Talladega 14

Pleasant Grove 49, Leeds 9

Russellville 27, Central-Florence 8

Satsuma 46, Bayside Academy 44

Scottsboro 10, Hartselle 7

Shelby County 61, St. Clair County 21

Tallassee 41, Elmore County 7

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 52, Weaver 0

Anniston 28, Childersburg 0

Ashville 41, Vincent 14

Brooks 40, Madison Academy 30

Cherokee County 28, Southside-Gadsden 7

Cordova 21, West Point 7

Dallas County 64, Ellwood Christian 0

DAR 43, Brindlee Mountain 8

Escambia County 24, Francis Marion 16

Fairview 35, Holly Pond 8

Fayette County 27, Dora 7

Good Hope 28, Hanceville 18

Greensboro 36, Hale County 27

Hokes Bluff 35, Sardis 12

Lincoln 38, Montevallo 34

Monroe County 32, Excel 24

Northside 32, Sipsey Valley 0

Oneonta 21, J.B. Pennington 7

Priceville 20, Brewer 16

Randolph School 44, Columbia 14

St. John Paul II Catholic 47, Douglas 7

West Blocton 44, Jemison 8

West Limestone 43, Ardmore 8

Williamson 18, Vigor 0

CLASS 3A

B.B. Comer 37, Fayetteville 21

Beulah 56, McKenzie 6

Bullock County 64, Barbour County 6

Carbon Hill 21, Curry 20

East Lawrence 47, R.A. Hubbard 0

Flomaton 22, Southern Choctaw 8

Fultondale 43, Tarrant 0

Geneva 42, Calhoun 20

Gordo 39, Pickens County 0

Lauderdale County 55, Colbert County 7

Midfield 36, Woodlawn 30

New Hope 68, Coosa Christian 29

Phil Campbell 42, Hackle burg 8

Piedmont 35, Geraldine 14

Pike County 25, Sweet Water 7

Randolph County 30, Wadley 8

Saint James 14, Trinity Presbyterian 7

Slocomb 49, Geneva County 42

Southside-Selma 66, A.L. Johnson 0

St. Michael Catholic 23, Elberta 14

Susan Moore 31, Cleveland 6

Thomasville 21, Clarke County 14

T.R. Miller 7, W.S. Neal 6

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 14, Headland 8 (OT)

Aliceville 50, Greene County 28

Cedar Bluff 40, Gaston 14

Central Coosa 42, Talladega County Central 14

Central-Hayneville 28, Autaugaville 16

Choctaw County 58, McIntosh 0

Cold Springs 28, Vinemont 8

Cottage Hill Christian 62, St. Luke’s Episcopal 6

Cottonwood 35, Kinston 13

Fyffe 42, Sylvania 0

G.W. Long 28, Houston Academy 14

Hatton 26, Clements 20

Highland Home 54, Houston County 6

Horseshoe Bend 22, Prattville Christian 20

Luverne 26, Opp 0

New Brockton 49, Samson 21

North Sand Mountain 49, Pisgah 18

Ohatchee 41, Pleasant Valley 8

Ranburne 48, White Plains 34

Red Bay 39, Wilson 14

Section 28, Woodville 14

Sheffield 50, Cherokee 6

Southeastern 53, Asbury 14

Tharptown 13, Vina 0

Thorsby 42, Billingsley 8

Westbrook Christian 38, Sand Rock 19

West End 49, Glencoe 0

Zion Chapel 20, Pleasant Home 0

CLASS 1A

Brantley 47, Goshen 14

Donoho 35, Woodland 6

Falkville 55, Elkmont 0

Fruitdale 40, Red Level 8

Gaylesville 38, Alabama School for Deaf 32

Hubbertville 48, Phillips 16

Isabella 53, Verbena 6

Keith 30, R.C. Hatch 18

Lynn 26, Winston County 20

Maplesville 34, Lamar County 7

Marengo 22, Wilcox Central 8

Mars Hill Bible 38, Lexington 14

Millry 35, Leroy 14

South Lamar 40, Sulligent 7

Spring Garden 42, Ider 20

Victory Christian 28, Sumiton Christian 16

Waterloo 40, Brilliant 19

