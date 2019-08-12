ESCC graduates 11 from CDL program

Enterprise State Community College graduated 11 students from its Commercial Driver’s License program last week, according to ESCC President Matt Rodgers. The college began its program in 2018, and Rodgers said it was an example of how local state government, industry and the Alabama Community College System are working as one to meet the needs of the region. He said the college is extremely proud of the graduates -- who are entering and industry that is vital to the success of the economy -- many of which had jobs lined up before completion of the program due to demand for drivers. Pictured are (from left) Stan Smith, John David Daniels, Hikeem Hicks, Armanda Carlisle, Mary Frazier, Brandon Tisdale, Brad Jerkins, David Gilmore, Kimberly Lara, Timothy Bennett, Stuart Bennett, Kemmie Williams, Odie Thompson and Walter Anderson.
