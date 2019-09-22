Gifford - McDonald Engagement

Mr. Mike Gifford and Mrs. Tara Gifford of Eufaula, Alabama announce the engagement of their daughter, Cassandra Marie Gifford to Cody Thomas McDonald, son of Mr. Tommy McDonald and Mrs. Joanne McDonald of Banks, Alabama.
The future bride, Cassandra Gifford is a 2015 graduate of Eufaula High School and a 2016 American FFA Degree recipient. Cassandra has also obtained her associates degree at Wallace Community College. Cassandra is currently a Training Specialist for Johnson Outdoors (Humminbird).
The future Groom, Cody McDonald is a 2016 graduate of the Montgomery Evangel Christian Academy. Cody also graduated with a 2 year welding certificate from Wallace Community College in 2018. Cody is currently a Tack up fitter for American Buildings.
The two enjoy hunting, fishing, and spending time together in the great outdoors.
The wedding is planned for October 12, 2019 at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Magnolia Bay in Dothan, Alabama. A reception will follow at Magnolia Bay. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend.
