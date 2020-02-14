Name: Abbey Neville
School: The Lakeside School
Age: 18
Favorite Teacher: John Savage
Favorite Class: Physics
Favorite Sport/Activity: Volleyball
Favorite Food: Salmon, green beans and sweet potatoes
Favorite Music: “My favorite artist is Elton John.”
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “I enjoy shopping, traveling, reading, and spending time with my family.”
Who is your role model and why? “My grandmothers, Cynthia Balkom and Barbara Neville. They are both very strong women and have shown me through their lives how a lady should live.”
Future Career: “I hope to pursue a career in nursing.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Accepting Jesus Christ as my savior.”
Family: Siblings, Parents, Art and Sadie Neville; sister, Rebecca Neville.
