Student, employees of the month recognized

Employees and student of the month were recognized at this week’s meeting of the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education. Winners were from Enterprise High School, which also encompasses Enterprise Career and Technology Center and Coppinville School of Opportunity. From left are Evelyn Bonner, Sherry Fitzpatrick, Sonia Rivera and Student of the Month Mia Edens.
