TUSCALOOSA — Roughly an hour before it was scheduled to return to the field to kick off its annual spring practice schedule, Alabama’s football team announced it would join the rest of the sports world and postpone all activities in light of the ongoing conoravirus pandemic.
“Alabama has suspended spring football practices until further notice, including all football media-related activities,” the program announced over social media. “We will provide updates when more information is available.”
Even amid the turmoil and uncertainty surrounding the global health scare associated with the outbreak of COVID-19, it was business as usual inside the Mal Moore Athletic Complex as the Crimson Tide appeared on target to begin its usual 15-day practice slate around 3:30 p.m. Friday with head coach Nick Saban scheduled to hold a news conference about three hours later.
But neither of those will happen, at least not until after April 15 following the Southeastern Conference’s move to extend its suspension of all organized team activities through that date in an announcement midday Friday.
A little more than 24 hours after suspending all regular-season competition across all its sports through March 30 on Thursday, the conference moved the goal posts even further, and included “all team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings” due to the continuing developments associated with the coronavirus.
That means there will be no SEC college sports of any kind, not even practices or team meetings, through April 15.
