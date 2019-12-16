AUBURN --- Derrick Brown finally has his hardware.
And his legacy is now etched in the record books forever.
Auburn standout defensive tackle won the Lott Trophy on Sunday night, finally wrapping his fingers around a coveted individual award, before he was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.
He becomes Auburn’s first first-team All-American as voted on by the AP since Reese Dismukes in 2014, and the program’s first defensive first-teamer since Nick Fairley in 2010.
He’s also Auburn’s first-ever winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He accepted the award Sunday night in Newport Beach, Calif., as his teammates opened practice for the Outback Bowl.
He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the AP last week. But during college football’s national annual award circus, he missed out on the Outland Trophy and the Nagurski Award and a few other ones — before finally earning his national recognition from the AP and the Lott Trophy.
The Lott award, named in honor of former USC and pro defensive back Ronnie Lott, goes to the defensive player who has the biggest IMPACT on his team. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Brown, who graduates this December, was part of a dominant defensive line that upset Alabama and was part of the AFCA Good Works Team, a Wuerffel Trophy semi-finalist, a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year finalist and was part of SEC Student-Athlete Council.
The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation will present a $25,000 check to the general scholarship fund at Auburn in recognition of Brown’s achievement.
Runner-ups were Jordan Fuller of Ohio State, Isaiah Simmons of Clemson and Evan Weaver of Cal. Each of those schools will receive a check for $5,000 for its general scholarship fund.
"It's a great privilege to be involved with Mr. Ronnie Lott and the things he's done,” Brown said in an Auburn release of winning the Lott Trophy. I'm very appreciative and it’s humbling to be presented with this award that bears his name.”
His legacy stretches further than any award can recognize: From the outside, he’ll be remembered by others as one of the best players to suit up for Auburn in recent memory. From the inside, he’ll remember his senior season as the chance he had to play with his freshman little brother and to carry his young son with him through Tiger Walk before the Iron Bowl.
But with some patience, he’s been given that national recognition he has deserved ever since closing a stellar regular season.
Brown recorded 12.5 tackles for loss this season, with 3.5 coming against Alabama in the biggest game of the year. He seemed to rise to the occasion all season, making almost unbelievable plays in almost every game. He was the SEC’s best defensive player seemingly by consensus. On top of his recognition as SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the AP, he also earned the same honor from the league’s coaches.
After passing up pro football last winter, he’s announced he’ll also be closing his Auburn career by playing with his teammates in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.
The season’s been almost everything he could’ve wanted outside of a chase for the national championship — though it all seemed worth it to him after an Iron Bowl win he called special and unforgettable. He’s projected by many to be a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft this spring, impressing and raising his draft stock even higher than it was after his junior season. He was seen as a potential first-rounder even last year, before he decided to come back and finish his degree and play one more year.
Brown’s younger brother, Kameron Brown, joined him on the team this year as a freshman. His son, Kai, was born last December.
Auburn and Brown are set to play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.
Associated Press All-American Team
No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on The Associated Press All-America first team released Monday.
Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense and Heisman finalist Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense on the team presented by Regions Bank that was chosen by a panel of 15 college football poll voters.
The top-ranked Tigers also placed receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley on the first team. Young was joined on the first team by Ohio State by teammates Wyatt Davis, a guard, and Jeff Okudah, a cornerback. No. 3 Clemson's only first-team All-American was linebacker Isaiah Simmons. No. 4 Oklahoma was represented on the first team by receiver CeeDee Lamb.
No. 5 Georgia, Kentucky and No. 11 Wisconsin were the other teams with multiple first-team selections. Georgia placed tackle Andrew Thomas and safety J.R. Reed on the All-America team.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American this season.
Kentucky had punter Max Duffy, and Lynn Bowden Jr., the receiver-turned quarterback, who made the first team as an all-purpose player. Bowden leads the Wildcats in rushing and receiving this season.
Ohio State led all teams with seven players selected to the three All-America teams, including quarterback Justin Fields, who made the second team.
No. 9 Alabama had no players selected to the first team for the first time since 2010, but had five players combined on the second and third teams. Oklahoma, Utah also had five selections on the three teams and LSU and Clemson each had four.
The 2019 Associated Press All-America Team presented by Regions Bank:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Joe Burrow, senior, LSU.
Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin.
Tackles — Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon; Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia.
Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Kevin Dotson, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.
Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.
Tight end — Harrison Bryant, senior, Florida Atlantic.
Wide receivers — Ja'Marr Chase, sophomore, LSU; CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma.
All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky.
Kicker — Keith Duncan, junior, Iowa.
DEFENSE
Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor.
Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina.
Linebackers — Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Micah Parsons, sophomore, Penn State.
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State.
Safeties — Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, Minnesota; J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia.
Punter — Max Duffy, junior, Kentucky.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Justin Fields, sophomore, Ohio State.
Running backs — J.K. Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson.
Tackles — Jedrick Wills Jr., junior, Alabama; Tristan Wirfs, junior, Iowa.
Guards — Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; John Simpson, senior, Clemson.
Center — Creed Humphrey, sophomore, Oklahoma.
Tight end — Hunter Bryant, junior, Washington.
Wide receivers — Devonta Smith, junior, Alabama; Michael Pittman, senior, Southern California.
All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, sophomore, Alabama.
Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.
DEFENSE
Ends — A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa; Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State.
Tackles — Jaylen Twyman, sophomore, Pittsburgh; Jordan Elliott, junior, Missouri.
Linebackers — Hamilcar Rashed Jr., junior, Oregon State; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin; Jordyn Brooks, senior, Texas Tech..
Cornerbacks — Amik Robertson, junior, Louisiana Tech; Jaylon Johnson, junior, Utah.
Safeties — Julian Blackmon, senior, Utah; Grant Delpit, junior, LSU.
Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, senior, Oklahoma.
Running backs — Zack Moss, senior, Utah; AJ Dillon, junior, Boston College.
Tackles — Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon; Colton McKivitz, senior, West Virginia.
Guards — Jonah Jackson, senior, Ohio State; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan.
Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, sophomore, Iowa State.
Wide receivers — Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State; Rashod Bateman, sophomore, Minnesota.
All-purpose player — Brandon Aiyuk, senior, Arizona State.
Kicker — Nick Sciba, sophomore, Wake Forest.
DEFENSE
Ends — Bradlee Anae, senior, Utah; Alex Highsmith, senior, Charlotte.
Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Neville Gallimore, senior, Oklahoma.
Linebackers — Logan Wilson, senior, Wyoming; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma; Malik Harrison, senior, Ohio State.
Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, senior, Alabama; Luc Barcoo, senior, San Diego State.
Safeties — Tanner Muse, senior, Clemson; Xavier McKinney, junior, Alabama.
Punter — Sterling Hofrichter, senior, Syracuse.
———
FIRST TEAM BY CONFERENCE
SEC: 9.
Big Ten: 8.
Big 12: 3.
Pac-12: 2.
ACC: 1.
Conference USA: 1.
Sun Belt: 1.
ALL TEAMS BY CONFERENCE
SEC: 18.
Big Ten: 17.
Pac-12: 13.
Big 12: 10.
ACC: 8.
Conference USA: 3.
Mountain West: 3.
Sun Belt: 2.
AAC: 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.