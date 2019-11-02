CONWAY, S.C. – Much will be made of Coastal’s final drive to the winning touchdown and two-point play, but the Troy defense was exhausted at that point.
Coastal snapped 84 offensive plays to Troy’s 67 and led in time of possession 36:38 to 23:22 – including holding the ball more than 20 minutes in the second half.
Most of all, the Trojan defense could not get off the field on third down.
“I feel like that was our big thing today. We couldn’t get off the field on third down,” Troy nose tackle Will Choloh said. “Third down kept on killing us and it proved fatal at the end of the game. We just got to go back to Troy and fix it and get ready for Georgia Southern.”
Coastal Carolina’s first drive of the second half typified that. There were few explosive plays, but it was death by a thousand cuts.
Coastal Carolina took the opening kickoff of the second half and went 57 yards in 16 plays, taking away nearly half of the third quarter clock in the process.
The Chanticleers converted four times on third down, including a third-and-10, two third-and-1s and a third-and-5 conversion on quarterback Bryce Carpenter’s keeper that gained 13 yards and gave the Chants a first down on Troy’s 22.
Kicker Massimo Biscardi made a 35-yard field goal that cut Troy’s lead to 21-20 with 7:41 left in the third quarter. It was Biscardi’s ninth consecutive made field goal attempt for Coastal Carolina.
Martial forces fumble: Linebacker Carlton Martial forced a fumble in the first half for the third time this season and the sixth of his career. Antonio Showers recovered the loose ball. Martial added two more tackles for loss, moving into 10th play on Troy’s single season list with 15.5 TFLs on the season. He finished with 12 tackles.
Scary injury: Play was halted several minutes as Coastal Carolina linebacker Cincir Evans suffered a scary looking injury. He was hit by a teammate in the head, a hit he never saw coming, and crumbled to the turf at Brooks Stadium.
His head and neck area were stabilized and his facemask appeared to be taken off his helmet. A backboard was slid under him and he was put on a stretcher and rolled off the field.
Later in the second half, reports were Evans had a concussion, but had feeling in his extremities and had strength in his arm.
Opening drive success: Troy’s opening drive touchdown was the third time this season the Trojans have taken their first drive to the end zone. Missouri and Akron were the other two games, making it a clean sweep of road games in which Troy has scored on its first drive.
He can run, too: Troy senior quarterback Kaleb Barker capped that opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown run, his third rushing touchdown of the season and his eighth career rushing touchdown.
Going fast: The Trojans’ second touchdown – a four-play, 50-second dash that covered 78 yards – was the fasted touchdown drive of the season on a drive that required more than 75 yards.
Barker started it with a keeper for nine yards. He then connected with Sam Letton for 30 yards up the right sideline. On the next play, he fired a deep post that Luke Whittemore caught as he was falling down just outside of the end zone. The play covered 38 yards.
Jabir Daughtry-Frye ended the march with a 1-yard touchdown run. It was Frye’s first touchdown since the Coastal Carolina game in Troy last season.
Extra work: After five straight possessions in the game produced five consecutive touchdowns, it looked like the first defense with a stop would win.
Sure enough, Troy did get the home team stopped on the next drive. Martial broke up a pass for CJ Marable for a three-and-out.
However, Kaylon Geiger fumbled the game’s first punt and Coastal recovered at the Troy 35.
The defense rose up and Martial stripped the ball from Carpenter and Antonio Showers recovered the fumble at the Troy 18.
Opening kickoff: Reggie Todd did not return the opening kickoff, breaking Troy’s two-game streak of opening TD returns against the Chanticleers. Todd came into the game ranked third in the country with a 32.8-yard average return.
Todd was held in check on kickoff returns, but the receiver caught a 47-yard touchdown pass – his second of the season and his first since the season opener against Campbell.
What’s next: Troy returns to Veterans Memorial Stadium for homecoming against Georgia Southern, which is coming off an upset over No. 20 Appalachian State.
The Trojans went to Statesboro and beat the Eagles 35-21 last season. Troy leads the overall series with Georgia Southern 12-6.
