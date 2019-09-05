Providence Christian’s Grace Crim and Houston Academy’s Gunnar Smith claimed the top spots during last week’s cross country meet at Eastgate Park, which was dominated by Enterprise in the team competition.
Crim won the girls 5K race and Smith the boys 5K run at Houston Academy’s The Faster You Run , T he Quicker Your Done Invitational.
Crim, last year’s Dothan Eagle female cross country runner of the year, finished in 22 minutes and 4.02 seconds, a solid 55 seconds ahead of runner-up Natalie Warner of Enterprise (22.59.02). Smith finished in 18:01.40, nine seconds ahead of Enterprise’s William Kim (18:10.54).
The Enterprise girls, behind five runners in the top 11 spots, took a decisive win, amassing 31 points to Providence Christian’s 55 points. Houston Academy (72 points) and Dothan (76) rounded out the team scoring.
Six other girls teams – Charles Henderson, Headland, Straughn, Opp, Wicksburg and Zion Chapel -- had runners, but not enough for team scoring.
In the boys race, Enterprise had five runners in the top 11 for a winning total of 32 points. Houston Academy edged Providence for second place as the Raiders finished with 56 points and the Eagles 59. HA’s fourth and fifth place finishers both placed one spot ahead of a PCS runner to secure the second-place showing.
Headland (137), Dothan (148) and Wicksburg (153) were fourth through sixth. Zion Chapel (193), Charles Henderson (228), Opp (241) and New Brockton (263) rounded out the team scoring. Straughn also competed, but didn’t have enough for team scoring.
Following Crim and Warner in the girls race were Houston Academy’s Holley Hart (23:37.95), Providence Christian’s Mary Hannah Driggers (23:51.99) and Enterprise’s Mirna Thompson (23:57.00) in third through fifth.
Dothan’s Kate Smith (24:00.78) finished sixth and Enterprise runners Lauren Rodgers (24:09.19) and Kayleigh Riordan (24:32.74) took the next two spots. Wicksburg’s Morgan Roden (25:53.02) was ninth and Enterprise’s Saran Winekoff (26:05.16) was 10 th .
On the boys side, a pair of Providence Christian runners finished behind HA’s Smith and Enterprise’s Kim in third and fourth – Robert Woodall (18:17.74) and Clay Suddarth (18:21.13).
Enterprise’s Tyler Rathburn (18:26.13) and Henry Templin (18:54.08) were fifth and sixth, followed by Headland’s Will Scott (19:03.19) and Enterprise’s Ben de Hoyos (19:05.95) in seventh and eighth.
Houston Academy’s Alex Converse (19:09.29) and JC Peacock (19:11.44) were ninth and 10 th .
Dothan, New Brockton make debuts: The meet was a debut for two new programs – Dothan and New Brockton.
Dothan, a consolidation of Northview and Dothan, finished their first meet in fourth place in girls and fifth on the boys side.
Kate Smith finished sixth to lead the Dothan girls with a 24:00.78 time with Jamie Diaz finishing 13 th in 26:26.66 and Macy Benton 16 th in 27:09.52.
On the boys side, Dothan was led by Trevor Shaw in 16 th place in 20:19.73, Ethan Johnston in 35 th place in 22:30.00 and Robert Wynn in 38 th place in 22:43.78. Chris Duran (41 st , 22:58.95) and Coleman Thomas (42 nd , 23:01.53) were the next DHS finishers, among the 98-runner field.
New Brockton, meanwhile, was in its first meet since the starting the sport this year. The Gamecocks competed in the boys division, finishing 10 th with 263 points. Sophomore Alex Garrison was the top finisher, earning 22 nd place with a time of 21:12.22.
New Brockton did not have any girls runners at the meet.
Holmes-Smith, Ivey win middle school races: Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Headland’s Logan Ivey won the Middle School girls and boys races at the Houston Academy meet.
Enterprise’s Smith finished the two-mile run in 13 minutes and 51.40 with Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg second in 14:05.51. Enterprise’s Stella Retherford was third in 14:12.45.
Six Providence Christian runners took fourth through ninth – Morgan Bienvenu (14:13.56), Addison Pemberton (14:14.08), Hattie Parker (14:16.76), Madelyn Patterson (14:24.79), Anna Catherine Farris (14:32.37) and Anne Marie Blaxton (14:40.94).
Opp’s Mackenzie Phillips (14:43.23) finished 10 th .
On the boys side, Headland’s Ivey earned a winning 13:07.76 time, edging Providence’s Davis Bolton (13:14.86) and Enterprise’s Freddy Pacheco (13:20.72), the second and third place finishers.
Houston Academy’s Willis McRae (13:32.81), Zion Chapel’s Landon Sawyer (13:35.03), Enterprise’s Kristyan deJesus (13:47.54) and Austin Pless (13:56.33) and HA’s Nate Selig (13:58.43) all broke 14 minutes and finished fourth through eighth.
Headland’s Trey Scott (14:03.94) and Mason Edwards (14:06.60) finished ninth and 10 th .
PCS runs in Georgia: Providence Christian competes Saturday in Leesburg, Ga., at the Lee County Invitational. The meet features 28 high school teams, all from Georgia except PCS. The meet starts at 7:30 central time.
Back at Eastgate: Most of the teams return Dothan next Thursday for The Eastgate meet hosted by Providence Christian.
Thirteen teams are registered for the meet, which includes Dadeville, Eufaula and Goshen in addition to Dothan, Enterprise, Headland, Houston Academy, New Brockton, Opp, Providence Christian, Straughn, Wicksburg and Zion Chapel.
The meet starts with a co-ed middle school race at 4:30, followed by the girls varsity at 5 p.m. and boys varsity at 5:40 p.m.
