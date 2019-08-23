One city. One school. One family.
That is the motto of the newest school in the Wiregrass.
Nearly eight months after the Dothan City School Board voted to merge the city’s two high schools – Northview and Dothan – into one, the city now has only one public high school to cheer and support – the Dothan High Wolves.
Four days after opening its doors for its first day of classes, the school begins in athletic history on Saturday.
The Wolves football team travels four hours northward to Thompson High School in Alabaster to play Class 6A power Clay-Chalkville in the program’s first athletic event.
The historic first game is set for 3 p.m. The game is part of a Go Gold charity doubleheader to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Alabama and The Elaine Roberts Foundation. The host team, the Thompson Warriors, face Davidson in the second game.
Saturday's game marks the first time since 1978 that the city of Dothan is represented by one city high school on the athletic playing field.
“We are ready to play,” said Dothan head coach Smitty Grider Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours from the opener. “The kids are definitely ready to play somebody else. They have been practicing against each other all summer and all fall camp. They are looking forward to getting to play somebody besides themselves.”
Dothan buses plan to pull out at 7 a.m. to make the trip.
“Just a little hectic trying to get everything ready to leave early in the morning,” Grider said.
Clay-Chalkville, Dothan’s opponent, is from Pinson, located just northeast of Birmingham. The Cougars, who are coming off a 12-2 state semifinal season, are ranked No. 4 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll.
Grider was concerned about some unknowns entering the game, especially the potential steamy conditions of a mid-afternoon game on the artificial turf of Warrior Stadium. Dothan coaches anticipate playing a lot of kids to combat potential fatigue and heat related issues.
“We have a lot of unknowns,” Grider said. “I am concerned about the heat at 3 p.m., playing on turf. The one thing we have to overcome right now is how to deal with adversity when bad things happen in ball games – how we react to that and how we respond.
“When you play a good team like Clay-Chalkville, everything will not go smoothly. You will have some bad plays, you may have a turnover or they may have a big play – how we respond to that is still an unknown for us. That is my biggest concern, that and the heat.”
Clay-Chalkville has been a state power the last seven years, amassing an 80-15 record, including six 10 or more win seasons. The Cougars reached the state semifinals the last two years under Drew Gilmer, finishing 13-1 in 2017 and 12-2 last year. They reached the state finals under Jerry Hood in both 2014 and 2015, winning the state crown in 2014. They also reached the semifinals in 2012.
“They are one of the top 3-4 teams in the northern part of the state every year,” Grider said. “They are very athletic. We didn’t play them, but we saw them at Hoover’s 7-on-7 (in the summer). They have got some really good athletes. They are used to winning. They have good tradition.”
Dothan, meanwhile, begins its new history. The Wolves are a combination of players from last year’s Northview and Dothan teams, who went 5-5 and 3-7 respectively last year.
Grider feels the players have meshed well together after practices in the spring and summer, led by the leadership of 42 seniors.
Saturday's game is the second debut with a program for Grider, who guided Park Crossing to its first game in 2014, a home game against city rival Sidney Lanier.
“I can’t remember who we played in 2014, but I am sure they weren’t ranked No. 4 in the state coming off a semifinal appearance,” Grider said. “It is also on the road, a long trip. Those are the big differences.
“We do have seniors this year. We didn’t have any seniors on that Park Crossing team, so we are probably are more prepared for a game than we were at time.”
He feels a lot of talent has been formed through the consolidation.
“I really can’t single out one area (as a strength),” Grider said. “Our offensive and defensive lines are pretty good. We have got great skill guys on offense. We have several areas we are excited about. We have depth. In our spring game, we played 50 plus guys against Hoover. We are two deep at every position.”
Jamal Lane, a senior who rushed for 432 yards on 97 carries with eight touchdowns and threw for 251 yards at Northview last year, will likely be the first starting quarterback for the Wolves, though Northside Methodist transfer Bauer Sharp, a junior, is expected to play too.
“Jamal Lane is our starter right now,” Grider said. “Bauer Sharp is getting better every day. I expect both quarterbacks to play in the first game.”
Ta’Bryious Webb, a standout at Dothan last year, along with De’Ante Ramey, Jatavious Vickers and Houston County transfer Jalen White should get most of the work at running back.
Grider said five senior starters will start at on the offensive line -- Braxton Willis at left tackle, Nate Cooper at left guard, Joseph Kallio at center, Jordan Culver at right guard and Jaylen Miller at right tackle. James Hall and Jacori Reeves, both juniors, and Aaron Hunter, a sophomore, were also in offensive line mix.
Seniors Malik Williams and Brandon Turner are the top options at tight end/H-backs, while seniors Jabre Barber and juniors Marques McKnight, C.J. Shackleford, Zay Macon and Jayden Folmar are expected to see most of the time at wide receiver.
“We are very, very dynamic (on offense),” Grider said. “We can do a lot of things. We can go a heavy group and pound the ball or we can spread it out and run traditional spread stuff. We feel we can do a lot of things well.”
The defensive line is likely to feature senior Cavan Nguyen at one defensive end, while senior T.J. Lewis, a Northside Methodist transfer, and junior Gavin Crews play the other end position. Seniors Rashad Eutsey and Montavious Johnson and junior Chevelie Condry are expected to play at the tackles.
“We plan to play eight to 10 defensive linemen Saturday,” Grider said.
Preston Whitaker, Sirrell Reese, Jordan Harris, Donald Glenn, Brantley Grimsley and Steven Prime are among the linebackers expected to play today. Whitaker, Reese, Glenn, Grimsley and Prime are all seniors and Harris is a junior.
The secondary features juniors Jaylan Faison and Kameron Dawsey as cornerback starters with seniors Jamie Davis and Jaracarri Reynolds also expected to see a lot of action. Seniors Fisher Parrish and Myron Bell are among the players to see action at the two safety positions along with juniors Colby Reese and Nick Bowden and sophomore Elijah Swain.
Brody Barnett, who kicked for Dothan last year, is expected to handle short field goals/extra point duties and Cole Odom, a transfer from Northside Methodist, is expected to do long field goals, kickoffs and punting.
“We have more game experience on the offensive side of the ball,” Grider said. “The defense is talented and will be good, but it might take some time to get to that point. Our offense will have to carry us early in the season.”
Dothan Wolves vs. Clay-Chalkville Cougars
Where: At Warriors Stadium, Thompson High School, 100 Warrior Drive, Alabaster
When: Today, 3 p.m.
Radio: WDJR 96.9 FM
>> First game in Dothan Wolves history
>> First game of Go Gold Bowl charity doubleheader; followed by Thompson vs. Davidson
