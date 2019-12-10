Enterprise downs Charles Henderson: In a matinee match Tuesday during school hours at Charles Henderson, Enterprise dominated the host Trojans 60-18.
The Wildcats earned eight of their 10 individual victories on pins with the other two wins coming off forfeits.
The eight wins by pins were by Layton Smith (106-pound weight class), Cody Kirk (113), Sam Lynon (126), Terrance Brown (138), Xavier Torres (160), Nathan Schmidt (170), Cody Clark (220) and Dakotah Barber (285).
The two winning by forfeits were David Best (120) and Brendan Clark (132).
Charles Henderson won one individual match at 145 pounds with John Hatler claiming that win. The Trojans received forfeits at 152 and 182 pounds with Priest Ginyard and Dorian Shipman the beneficiaries.
There was a double forfeit at the 195-pound weight class.
