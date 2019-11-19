The Enterprise State Community College Cerebral Weevils Scholars’ Bowl team placed first in the 2019 Enterprise Alabama College Bowl League Tournament held on ESCC’s campus on Friday, Nov. 15.
Over 100 college students from Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and Texas community colleges participated in the tournament. Teams visited the ESCC campus from Lamar State College-Orange, Coastal Alabama Community College and Coastal Alabama North and South campuses, Jefferson State Community College, Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, Bevill State Community College Jasper and Fayette campuses, Pensacola State College, Southern Union State Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College.
ESCC’s A team placed first, and the B Team placed in the top six teams of the tournament. Coastal Alabama Community College’s South Campus A team placed second, and Bevill State Community College’s Jasper Campus team placed third in the tournament.
Cerebral Weevil team member Troy Funk also placed fifth in the tournament in individual scoring. He received a total of 440 points during the tournament, averaging 55 points per round.
“It’s always exciting to get back into competition in the ACBL,” Cerebral Weevils Sponsor Kathy Pattie said about the tournament. “The competition is always fierce. This league really showcases the phenomenal job our community colleges are doing with our students. It’s even more fun to have everyone come here to compete.
“I am exceptionally proud of both my teams for their performance Friday. Our B Team went undefeated until they played our A Team in the fifth round and also finished in the top six of 19 teams. It makes me hopeful about sectionals in January, the tournament that qualifies us for the national competition.”
Cerebral Weevil Team A team members are Captain Troy Funk, Ethan Cox, John Wayne McCrory and Xander Pless. B team members are Captain Stephen Coppock, Ashley Mittlebach, Trey Funk and Madalyn Kingsbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.