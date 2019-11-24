From staff reports
Eiszeric Thomas scored 16 points to lead Eufaula in a 62-47 victory over Barbour County.
Barbour County was led by D.J. Williams with 14 and Willie Screws with 10.
Varsity GirlsEufaula 96,
Barbour County 29
Five players scored in double figures to lead Eufaula (5-0), led by Kaitlin Peterson with 21 points. Peterson also had five steals and four assists.
I’yauna Gordy had 16 points, Mi’Kasia Floyd 14, Aaliyah Riley 12 and Deonna Carter 10 for EHS. Floyd also had eight rebounds and four steals and Riley had five steals.
For Barbour County, Aleah Peterson scored 10.
Junior Varsity BoysEufaula 54,
Barbour County 22
For the Jaguars, Jaiden Ingram scored 11 and Ileek Quinn 10.
