Name: Mary Beth Long
School: G.W. Long
Sport: Volleyball
Position: Outside hitter
Coach: Craig Long
College: AUM
Coach: Flavia Siqueira
Accomplishments: A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, Long was a leader on the team that recently captured the school’s first volleyball state championship. She played five years on the varsity and this season compiled 804 kills, 100 aces, 137 blocks and 317 digs.
Why AUM? When I went up there on my visit, the coach was super sweet. She’s from Brazil and played professional volleyball for 20 or more years. I went up there and it was like a family. The players, they’re all really close. It’s not like cliques of different friend groups. They all hang out, they’re all friends, and they took me in and treated me as one of their own.
Favorite G.W. Long memory? Probably that volleyball championship. It was the first time ever, and volleyball’s really my sport, so I was really excited about that. Of course, I would be excited for a state championship in softball or basketball, but I love volleyball. Plus, it was me, my little sister, Emma Claire, and my parents (Craig and Beth) were the coaches. And it was my senior year. That’s what we had been working for. That’s the outcome that I wanted.
Did you consider basketball? I did have some coaches contact me for basketball. I love basketball – I love all three of the sports I play – but volleyball’s the most fun to play. I had some other volleyball calls, but AUM stood out for me.
Has playing basketball and softball helped your volleyball? It keeps me in shape and I use different muscles for different sports, so I stay pretty strong. And we work out all year round at school.
Assess your game: My strength is definitely the hitting. I’d like to get better – I’m good at blocking, but I’d like to get better at blocking. As the season went on, my serve went from here (hands held low) to here (much higher).
What went into that improvement? We practice hitting spots every day. Serving was one of our key points. Last year, we could hit our spots, but we weren’t consistent. This year, we wanted to put the ball wherever it needed to be. We could pick out their worst passer and put the ball there.
Coach Long on Long, the player: Mary Beth has started on the varsity since eighth grade. The last three years she’s been pretty dominant. We’ve been to the elite eight the last three years and we made to the final four last year. This year she took our team to another level. She had 90 kills in three games at state – 30, 29 and 31. She had a great day. She just set the tone for us winning the state championship. She’s a great hitter and plays great defense. Her served has really improved this year. She’s become a complete player. She was a great team leader.
Coach Long on Long, the daughter: This is pretty cool. This is her day (voice chokes up). We’re very proud of her. She’s been working for this a long time. You can get up in the stats, but what I’m most proud of is her hustle. She gives effort. She’s diving on the floor. That’s a big deal to me, is giving effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.