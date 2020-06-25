The annual Gary (Tiny) Bernath Memorial Tournament hosted by the Wiregrass Cardinals AAU team is set to be played in Dothan Friday through Sunday at Northcutt Field and Pitman Field.
Six teams are scheduled to compete in the 18-19 Under Division Tournament at Northcutt Field and six teams in the 15-17 Under Division Tournament at Pitman.
Action starts today at 1 p.m. at both places with scheduled championships set for Sunday at 1 p.m.
Teams competing in the 18-19 tourney are The Tallahassee Legion, the Black Sox, Ozark 19U, Troy Post 70, Nationals and Birmingham Academy.
Teams in 15-17 are Yard Goats, Troy Post 70, the Cardinals Blue 15U, Cardinals Red 17U, Allstar Athletics and Southeast Elite 15.
Admission is $5, but kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free. Parents should bring chairs and/or tents, but no coolers will be allowed. Concession will be sold at both stadiums.
Below are the brackets alignments and schedule for the two tournaments.
18-19 (Northcutt Field)
Bracket A
Tallahassee Legion
Black Sox
Ozark 19U
Bracket B
Troy Legion Post 70
Nationals
Birmingham Academy
Friday
1 p.m. Tallahassee Legion vs. Black Sox
3:30 p.m. Troy Legion Post 70 vs. Nationals
6 p.m. Ozark 19U vs. Birmingham Academy
Saturday
8 a.m., Tallahassee vs. Ozark 19U
10:30 a.m., Black Sox vs. Nationals
1 p.m., Troy Legion Post 70 vs. Birmingham Academy
3:30 p.m., Black Sox vs. Ozark 19U
6 p.m., Nationals vs. Birmingham Academy
Sunday
9 a.m., Tallahassee vs. Troy Legion Post 70
1 p.m., Championship Game – Bracket A winner vs. Bracket B winner
15-17 Under (Pittman Field)
Bracket A
Yard Goats
Troy Legion Post 70
Cardinals Blue 15U
Bracket B
Cardinals Red 17U
Allstar Athletics
Southeast Elite 15
Friday
1 p.m., Yard Goats vs. Troy
3:30 p.m., Cardinals Red 17U vs. Allstar Athletics
6 p.m., Cardinals Blue 15U vs. Southeast Elite
Saturday
8 a.m., Yard Goats vs. Cardinals Blue 15U
10:30 a.m., Troy vs. Allstar Athletics
1 p.m., Cardinals Red 17U vs. Southeast Elite
3:30 p.m., Troy vs. Cardinals Blue 15U
6 p.m., Allstar Athletics vs. Southeast Elite
Sunday
9 a.m., Yard Goats vs. Cardinals Red 17U
1 p.m., Championship Game – Bracket A winner vs. Bracket B winner
