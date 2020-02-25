The Marianna High School track team opens its season on Saturday, Feb. 29, in Bay County, with the meet scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Here’s the team roster:

Boys: Troy Medlin, Elijah Peterson, Termaine Bell, Keywuan Bryant, Lemonte Baker, Brelon Villatorro, Tre’kevion Harvey, Amarion Pittman, Te’Qjuan Cuttino, Darrius Johnson, Tommy Bush, Cyrus Jansen, Chase Bethea, Cullen Keys, and Fidel Lopez.

Girls: Kezia Young, Jemia Eutsey, Olivia Clemmons, Laynie Smith, Zoe Saunders, Doreen Ontiveros and Anna Horn.

