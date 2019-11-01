SATURDAY
South and Ag Gates open: 8 a.m.
Cheerleading Competition: 9 a.m., NPF Arena
Southern Regional Open Karate Tournament: 10 a.m., Civic Center
Main gate and Midway open: 10 a.m.
Scavenger Hunt registration: 1-1:45 p.m., NPF Arena
Scavenger Hunt: 2 p.m.
Local Entertainment Stage: Creativity, 7-10 p.m.
SUNDAY
Fairgrounds open: 1-10 p.m.
Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, Russell Dickerson, 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Farmers’ Day and ALFA Members Day
Pre-registered farmers and their family get in free
Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
Calf Scramble and Greased Pig: 7 p.m., NPF Arena
TUESDAY
ALFA Members Day
Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, Jimmie Allen, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Special Citizens’ Day: 8 a.m.
Gates open to the general public: 4:30 p.m.
Dream Big Food Drive for the Wiregrass Food Bank: Bring a minimum of three cans of food or one jar of peanut butter and receive $3 off gate admission and $5 off ride armband, without food donations admission is $8 and armbands are $20
Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, The Manhattans, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Senior Citizens’ Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gates open to the general public: 4:30 p.m.
Relentless Faith & Family Night @ AllMetal Amphitheater
Pastors John & Aventer Gray & Relentless Worship: 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Gates open: 4 p.m.
Local Entertainment Stage: Creativity, 7-10 p.m.
SATURDAY
NPF Parade: 9:30 a.m., downtown Dothan
Gates open: Noon
Demolition Derby: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., NPF Arena
Local Entertainment Stage: Trotline, 7-10 p.m.
SUNDAY
Gates open: 1 p.m.
Midway rides, Kiddieland and midway concessions only
Midway and gates close: 6 p.m.
For more information, visit nationalpeanutfestival.com
