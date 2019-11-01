SATURDAY

South and Ag Gates open: 8 a.m.

Cheerleading Competition: 9 a.m., NPF Arena

Southern Regional Open Karate Tournament: 10 a.m., Civic Center

Main gate and Midway open: 10 a.m.

Scavenger Hunt registration: 1-1:45 p.m., NPF Arena

Scavenger Hunt: 2 p.m.

Local Entertainment Stage: Creativity, 7-10 p.m.

SUNDAY

Fairgrounds open: 1-10 p.m.

Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, Russell Dickerson, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Farmers’ Day and ALFA Members Day

Pre-registered farmers and their family get in free

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Calf Scramble and Greased Pig: 7 p.m., NPF Arena

TUESDAY

ALFA Members Day

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, Jimmie Allen, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Special Citizens’ Day: 8 a.m.

Gates open to the general public: 4:30 p.m.

Dream Big Food Drive for the Wiregrass Food Bank: Bring a minimum of three cans of food or one jar of peanut butter and receive $3 off gate admission and $5 off ride armband, without food donations admission is $8 and armbands are $20

Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, The Manhattans, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Senior Citizens’ Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gates open to the general public: 4:30 p.m.

Relentless Faith & Family Night @ AllMetal Amphitheater

Pastors John & Aventer Gray & Relentless Worship: 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Gates open: 4 p.m.

Local Entertainment Stage: Creativity, 7-10 p.m.

SATURDAY

NPF Parade: 9:30 a.m., downtown Dothan

Gates open: Noon

Demolition Derby: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., NPF Arena

Local Entertainment Stage: Trotline, 7-10 p.m.

SUNDAY

Gates open: 1 p.m.

Midway rides, Kiddieland and midway concessions only

Midway and gates close: 6 p.m.

For more information, visit nationalpeanutfestival.com

