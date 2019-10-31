FRIDAY

Gates open: 4 p.m.

Ribbon cutting: 5 p.m., main entrance

Local Entertainment Stage: Az-IzZ Band, 7-10 p.m.

SATURDAY

South and Ag Gates open: 8 a.m.

Cheerleading Competition: 9 a.m., NPF Arena

Southern Regional Open Karate Tournament: 10 a.m., Civic Center

Main gate and Midway open: 10 a.m.

Scavenger Hunt registration: 1-1:45 p.m., NPF Arena

Scavenger Hunt: 2 p.m.

Local Entertainment Stage: Creativity, 7-10 p.m.

