FRIDAY
Gates open: 4 p.m.
Ribbon cutting: 5 p.m., main entrance
Local Entertainment Stage: Az-IzZ Band, 7-10 p.m.
SATURDAY
South and Ag Gates open: 8 a.m.
Cheerleading Competition: 9 a.m., NPF Arena
Southern Regional Open Karate Tournament: 10 a.m., Civic Center
Main gate and Midway open: 10 a.m.
Scavenger Hunt registration: 1-1:45 p.m., NPF Arena
Scavenger Hunt: 2 p.m.
Local Entertainment Stage: Creativity, 7-10 p.m.
