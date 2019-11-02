BRUNDIDGE — Class 3A No. 2 ranked Pike County won a battle of second-ranked Bulldogs at Bulldog Stadium, downing Class 1A No. 2 Sweet Water 25-7.
The outcome gave Pike County a 10-0 regular-season record. Sweet Water fell to 7-1. Both teams will be at home in the first round of the playoffs with Pike County hosting T.R. Miller.
Rayshawn Reynolds rushed for two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder to put Pike up 6-0 early.
Derrick Myhand had a rushing touchdown and Darrick Myhand had an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Baldwin County 20, Charles Henderson 14: Charles Henderson led 14-7 after three quarters, but the host Tigers scored twice in the fourth quarter, the last on a short interception return for a touchdown to take the win.
The Trojans fell to 4-5 with the loss as they prepare for another trip to southwest Alabama for next week’s first round of the state playoffs at Faith Academy in Mobile.
Tyrell Jones had a 5-yard touchdown run and Jonathan Carter a 21-yard run for the Trojans with Hayden Bush converting both extra-point kicks.
Highland Home 54, Houston County 6: Kenzerick Barber scored on a 2-yard run for Houston County’s lone score, which came right before the half.
Kahleel Johnson threw a 40-yard pass to Kobe McIntyre to set up the Lions TD.
Houston County finishes the season 1-9.
Cottonwood 35, Kinston 13: Colby Copeland earned 164 yards rushing on 18 carries with touchdowns runs of 32 and 47 yards for Kinston, which finished the season 3-7.
Addison Hudson added 76 yards on 17 carries for the Bulldogs.
Carroll 50, Ashford 28: Caleb Smith and Kehion Walker had a big night of throw and catch for Ashford. Smith completed 16-of-26 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns and Walker caught all four TD passes and finished with nine receptions for 215 yards.
The four Smith-Walker TD passes went for 10, 45, 24 and 78 yards.
Ashford finished its season 2-8.
Lakeside 35, Pike Liberal Arts 34: Auston Welsh scored on a 1-yard run and Stan Wilson added the go-extra point kick with 2:36 left to give Lakeside a 35-34 win over Pike Liberal Arts.
Lakeside, which plays at Escambia Academy in next week’s first round of the AISA Class AA state playoffs, improved to 2-7 with the win. Pike Liberal Arts finished the season 3-8.
Jacari Richardson and Welsh both had two rushing touchdowns, while Slade Seaborn caught a 4-yard TD pass from Copeland Cotton for the other Chiefs’ TD.
Chip Faircloth rushed for four touchdowns and Scott Taylor Renfroe had two field goals, including a 47-yarder, for Pike Liberal Arts.
