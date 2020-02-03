GENEVA — Geneva defeated Opp 55-32 in the Class 3A, Area 3 girls basketball tournament semifinals on Monday night.
Melody Watson led the Panthers (16-11) with 15 points, while Madison Johnson scored 13 and pulled down eight rebounds.
Vanessa Stoudemire led Opp (0-14) with 16 points. Brooke Donaldson added 15 points for the Bobcats.
Geneva will play Straughn on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the area title. Straughn defeated Slocomb on Monday.
Straughn 49, Slocomb 39: Slocomb’s season came to an end with area tournament loss to Straughn.
Gracen Hodges had 17 points and Madison Ward nine for Slocomb (11-12).
Straughn (19-5) advances to play Geneva in the tournament finals.
Class 5A, Area 3
Charles Henderson 76, Rehobeth 14: Samira Moore had 26 points, Tuti Jones 23 and KK Hobdy had 11 to lead No. 2 ranked Charles Henderson (23-0).
Sylvia Somma had nine points to lead Rehobeth, whose season ended at 9-17.
Class 3A, Area 4
Providence Christian 50, Wicksburg 13: At Providence Christian, Autumn Mayes scored 14 points in leading the Eagles (15-12).
Shekinah McDaniel followed with 12 points.
Kara Cox led Wicksburg (5-23) with five points.
Houston Academy 33, Pike County 23: Caley Caldwell had 10 points and Branham Hewes six to lead Houston Academy (16-9).
Kyah Rouse had nine points for Pike County (11-13).
Houston Academy will play Providence on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the area title.
Class 2A, Area 5
Abbeville 48, Ariton 40: In Skipperville, Madisen Grimsley led the way for Abbeville with 24 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots.
JaMya Glover contributed 14 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots for the Yellow Jackets (8-15).
Ariton (14-8) was led by Nazariea Oliver with 12 points and Lexie Willoughby with 10 points.
G.W. Long 79, Barbour County 20: McKenna Long scored 14 to lead the third-ranked Rebels (22-5).
Lilly Grace Payne and Mary Beth Long each added 12 points.
Barbour County finished the season 0-24.
Class 2A, Area 4
Samson 78, New Brockton 23: In Samson, Brantley Edberg scored 20 points in leading the Tigers (19-6) to the victory.
Trinity Jenkins added 13 points, Jazmine Duff scored 12, Shaylei Mock scored 10 and Alli Godwin added eight for Samson.
For New Brockton (0-22), Paula McCenna scored nine.
Goshen 24, Zion Chapel 15: Ella Baker had eight points to lead Goshen (3-11), which advanced to the 2A, Area 4 finals.
Alanah Bunce had seven points and Janna Miles seven for Zion Chapel (7-17).
Class 1A, Area 3
Elba 34, Brantley 24: Elba advanced to the tournament finals, downing Brantley.
Jaylyn Baker had 13 points and Nina Williams 12 for Elba (19-7).
Gabby Perkins had 11 points for Brantley, which ended the season 11-11.
Kinston 59, Florala 38: Kelsi Cardwell and Faith Peters each scored 18 and Addison Musgrave added 11 for Kinston (14-5).
Sharae Coleman scored 21 for Florala.
