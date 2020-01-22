SAMSON – Jazmine Duff scored 19 points as Samson held off Cottonwood 48-46 in girls high school basketball on Wednesday.
Paige Norris added eight for the Tigers (15-6).
Cottonwood was led by Diamond Acree with 19 points and Saniya Keys with 12.
Abbeville Christian 42, Evangel Christian 28: Anna Grace Blalock scored 15, had six rebounds and four steals. Amyah Goran added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Analeigh Givens had nine points and six assists and Caroline Armstrong had nine rebounds.
Charles Henderson 86, Prattville 12: Charles Henderson improved to 20-0 with the rout as Niaira Jones had 24 points, KK Hobdy 17, Madison Ousley 11 and Mykyia Milton 10.
Providence Christian 53, Wicksburg 34: Autumn Mayes had 16 points and Shekinah McDaniel 12 to lead PCS.
Tori Hobbs had 11 to lead Wicksburg.
R.E. Lee 62, Enterprise 58: Dashia Nelson led Enterprise in the road loss with 18 points. Alehzia McClain and Riley McCollough both had 15.
Elba 47, Florala 42: Nina Williams had 14 points and Jaylyn Baker had 10 to lead Elba (15-6, 4-1) in a Class 1A, Area 3 win over Florala.
Sharae Coleman had 12 points and Raneisha Wright 10 for Florala (6-8, 1-3).
Zion Chapel 31, Goshen 25: Alanah Bunce had 14 points and Janna Miles 12 for Zion Chapel, while Ajayden Rogers led Goshen with 13 points.
Lakeside School 43, Hooper Academy 13: Anna Murph had 11 points and 12 rebounds, Chloe Helms 10 points and Rebecca Neville eight points and six rebounds to lead Lakeside.
Varsity Boys
Cottonwood 71, Samson 41: Raymond Bryant had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bears.
Mekih Anglin and Allen Jones each had 11 points. Jones added nine rebounds.
Seth Johnson had 10 points and Suri Ware had nine points, 12 assists and five steals.
Samson was led by Hayden McCoy with 18 points.
Evangel Christian 52, Abbeville Christian 31: Jackson Blalock led the Generals with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Parker Ludlam pulled down 11 rebounds.
Abbeville 70, G.W. Long 68: Tyrek Coleman had 26 points, Martavious Glanton and Tee Glanton both had 15 points for Abbeville.
Kobie Stringer and Braxton Whitehead had 14 points each and Avery Roberts 12 for G.W. Long.
R.E. Lee 79, Enterprise 61: Josh McCray had 15 points, Dallas Howell 14 and Quentin Hayes 12 for Enterprise in the loss.
Providence Christian 64, Wicksburg 59: Cole Smith earned 24 points, all on eight 3-pointers, to lead Providence’s win. Jackson Colley and Collins McClintock both had nine points.
Prattville 67, Charles Henderson 64: Prattville’s Joshua Shannep hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to deal Charles Henderson its third loss at the buzzer in the last four games.
Keith Wheeler led Charles Henderson (12-12) with 16 points and Akeives Shorts had 15.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville Christian girls 36, Evangel Christian 10: Caroline Armstrong scored 13 and Anna Grace Blalock 10 for ACA.
Abbeville boys 30, G.W. Long 26: Dylan Crawford had nine points to lead Abbeville, while Blayne McDaniel led G.W. Long with 10 points.
Wicksburg boys 37, Providence Christian 24: Cooper McClintock had six points and Powell Phillips five for PCS.
Dothan girls 36, Rutherford (Fla.) 10: Chalice Pittman had nine points and Journey Bishop eight for Dothan.
