Enterprise clinched the regular season Class 7A, Area 3 title on Monday, beating Prattville at home, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.
The Wildcats (21-8, 4-0) will host the postseason area tournament on Oct. 21.
Leading Monday’s win were Morgan Harrelson, who had a team high 23 assists and five aces plus five digs, and Ali Wiggins, who had a team-high 13 kills plus six digs and three blocks. Rhiannon Keck had a team-high 12 plus five kills. Hannah Chang had four kills and a team-high five blocks. Kamira Cooper earned four kills and Yasmeen Stallworth four digs.
Enterprise lost the JV contest, 25-19, 25-19, 15-12. Taniyah Pruitt had a team-high six kills, while Julia Dobras had four kills and a team-high four blocks. Makenna Kennedy had a team-high four aces and 14 assists, while Kaden Taylor had four digs and Mikyla Kay two digs.
Ariton wins marathon over Goshen: Ariton and Goshen swapped sets before Ariton won the decisive fifth set and the match, 27-25, 9-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-10.
Ariton was led by Caroline Hughes with 37 assists, Zhee Oliver with 15 kills and four blocks and Sarah Snyder with 10 kills and 12 digs. Blair Hughes earned seven kills and Kaydee Phillips had five kills and three blocks.
For Goshen, Olivia Kizer had seven kills, three aces and 15 assists, Julia Johns 16 kills and three digs and Kaci Wilkes had two aces and 12 digs.
Ariton won both the junior high and JV contests, taking the junior high match 25-3, 25-2 and the JV 25-4, 25-11.
Charles Henderson sweeps Pike County: Charles Henderson defeated Pike County 25-12, 25-14, 25-9 on Monday.
McKenzie Cain delivered 11 aces and 13 digs and Anyla Shipman had 12 kills and four aces to lead CHHS. Raelynn Hornsby earned three kills and three aces and Madison Stewart three kills.
Wicksburg sweeps Geneva County: Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 25-13, 25-20.
For Wicksburg, Sue Ellen King had four aces, six kills, seven digs and three blocks, Morgan Zepp had five kills, five aces and nine assists and Stevie Henderson five kills, three aces and 12 digs.
For Geneva County, Karoline Striplin had nine kills and three blocks, Hana Habbard eight assists and Anri Davis five kills and three blocks.
Wicksburg lost to Cottonwood in three games.
Geneva County downs Cottonwood: Geneva County clinched the Class 2A, Area 3 title, beating Cottonwood 25-22, 25-12, 25-10. Hana Habbard had nine aces and 11 assists, Andrea Wright eight aces, Karoline Striplin eight kills and three aces and Anri Davis four aces and three kills.
Geneva County also won the JV contest, 25-11, 25-9 as Hannah Phillips had 12 aces, Bailey Habbard had five aces and eight assists and Ebonie Wright nine kills and four aces.
Geneva downs Kinston: Geneva defeated Kinston 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 on Monday night. No details were available.
Northside Methodist falls to Lee-Scott: Northside Methodist outscored Lee-Scott overall 93-85, but lost the match in four games, losing the last three close. The final was 9-25, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24.
Anna Lee Hathcock had 15 assists, three kills, two aces, two blocks and six digs, Anna Johnston had 19 kills, 19 digs, six blocks and two aces and Emily Helms eight kills and 12 digs. Ellie Williams had 16 assists and eight digs and Mary Dennis had two aces, two kills and seven digs. Vanessa Davis, Kailyn McMahen and Madalyn Penn all had three kills each.
The Northside Methodist JV captured a 25-17, 22-25, 15-8 win. Joleigh Parmer had three aces and five assists, Rachel Gray five aces and two kill, Emily Calhoun three kills and two aces and Mary Helms had two kills.
Emmanuel Christian sweeps Covenant: Emmanuel Christian defeated Covenant Christian 25-14, 25-12, 25-14.
Sara Stewart had four kills and three aces, McKinley Parker four aces and Marty Gary two aces and two kills.
Emmanuel Christian’s JV took a 25-18, 18-25, 15-8 win over Covenant Christian. Ella Rodgers had three aces, Katie Butler two aces and two kills and Ansley Reed two aces.
Pike Lib wins on Senior Night: Pike Liberal Arts defeated Abbeville Christian 25-12, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, winning on Senior Night.
The Patriots (5-6) were led by senior Mary Rampage, who had four aces and 11 assists, and by fellow seniors Aubrey Maulden with four aces. Anna Jordan, another senior, had three aces and two kills and the other senior, Sarah Elizabeth Calhoun, had a hit. Also for PLAS, Ally Rushing had five aces and Grace Rushing six kills.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy wins two: Houston Academy defeated Rehobeth 25-10, 25-20 and Opp 25-17, 15-25, 15-12.
On the day, Abby Caldwell had 26 assists, Tamira Heneson 10 kills and two aces, Jaylee Strickland five aces and two kills, Marley Conner had two aces, three kills and two digs, Ansleigh Smith three aces and three kills, Mary Suzan Aman and Sarah Anne Eldridge both had three kills and two aces and Lauren Baker had three kills.
