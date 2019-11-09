Providence Christian’s Grace Crim and Houston Academy’s Gunnar Smith had another strong performance at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships Saturday.
Clay Suddarth of Providence Christian joined the two in the spotlight.
All three individuals earned a medal for finishing in the top 15, but the three did more than finish in the top 15 – they all earned a top seven finish at the state meet Saturday at the Oakville Indians Mounds.
Suddarth, a senior, finished in fourth place in the Class 3A boys meet, earning a 17 minutes and 0.28 time, edging out Cayden Nelson of Pleasant Valley, who was a second behind.
HA’s Smith, a junior, finished in seventh place in the same race, clocking in at 17:13.61. The seventh-place effort marks the highest finish by a Houston Academy runner at a state meet.
Providence’s Crim, also a junior, took fifth place in the Class 3A girls race with a 20:08.24 time.
For Crim, it was her second straight fifth-place finish at state, though her time was similar, just three seconds off.
Smith improved from his 12th place showing of a year ago, improving his time by nearly 31 seconds on the same course.
Suddarth also improved off last year, moving up 17 spots from his 21st-place showing last year and racing 53 seconds better than he did 2018.
Behind the three plus solid efforts from their teammates, Providence Christian and Houston Academy teams had top 10 team performances Saturday.
The Providence Christian girls placed fifth, moving up one spot from last year’s sixth place finish. The HA boys, meanwhile, earned sixth place, giving the program its sixth straight top 10 showing at state. The PCS boys were two spots behind in eighth place.
Following Crim for the Providence girls were Elle Salter and Madelynn Patterson, who finished 25th and 26th in the Class 3A race with times of 21:38.44 and 21:39.11. Millicent Talmadge (22:25.48) finished 46th and Addison Pemberton (22:59.26) and Anna Catherine Farris (23:04.44) finished 56th and 58th among the 161 runners. Anna Marie Blaxton (23:35.79) finished 75th.
Houston Academy boys had four finishers in the top 33 percent. Alex Converse was the second Raider across the finish line, earning 20th place overall with a 17:44.11 time. JC Peacock’s time of 18:31.82 was good for 47th and Logan Bolton’s effort of 18:41.68 was good for 57th place among the 168 runners. Alex Nolin (19:17.99) was 84th. Sam Middleton (92nd, 19:31.46), Zeid Yunis (95th, 19:48.30) and Paul Converse (106, 20:02.63) were the next HA finishers.
For the Providence boys, Robert Woodall was the team’s second finisher and 21st overall with a 17:46.37 time. Greyson Lifto (50th, 18:33.73), Nathan Nicholls (71st, 19:04.07), Henry Paul Blaxton (80th, 19:14.47) and James Glass (105, 20:01.65) were the next finishers.
Wicksburg, HA girl athletes compete: Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg had a solid performance at the Class 3A meet, finishing 20th at the event with a time of 21:31.38. Teammate Elizabeth Bond finished 54th in the 161-runner field with a 22:54.64 time.
Houston Academy’s Lillie Pruitt finished 101st in the same race with a 24:31.02 time. The Raiders’ Holley Hart, who qualified for the meet with a third-place section time, did not compete because of a prior commitment.
Enterprise teams finish 12th, 13th: The Enterprise girls finished in 12th place and the Wildcat boys 13th in the Class 7A state meet Saturday in Oakville.
Leading the Enterprise girls were Natalie Warner and Stella Retherford, who finished in 45th and 57th, respectively, with times of 20:22.63 and 20:45.63, respectively. Lauren Rodgers (106th, 22:06.24), Emma McCrea (107th, 22:07.17) and Mirna Thompson (111th, 22:10.08) were the next three placers.
On the boys side, Tyler Rathburn led Enterprise, finishing in 66th place with a 17:10.97 time. Brett Tessay was a spot behind in 67th with a 17:11.04 time and Henry Templin (17:20.52) wasn’t too far behind in 74th place.
Rajon Dahale (103rd, 17:52.76) and Jacob Tilley (117th, 18:10.72) were the next EHS placers in the 182-runner field.
Smith, Shaw led Dothan: Kate Smith led the Dothan girls and Trevor Shaw the Wolves boys in the Class 6A meet. The DHS girls finished 20th and the boys 21st.
Smith ran a 23:09.80 time to take 110th place among the 207-runner field in the girls race. Jadalie Medeiros finished four spots behind in 114th with a 23:14.93 time. Macy Benton (136th, 23:46.17) and Jami Diaz (138th, 23:4972) were the next DHS finishers.
On the boys side, Shaw finished 101st in the 231-runner field after an 18:39.91 time. Ethan Johnston (148th, 19:17.28), Chris Durden (180th, 19:51.85) and Jonathan Medeiros (189th, 20:23.98) were the next finishers for the Wolves.
Headland’s Scott has best state time: Competing in his fourth state meet, Headland senior Will Scott recorded his best time at the meet Saturday, finishing the Class 4A boys race in 18:43.82, beating his previous best of 18:53.44 from two years ago.
Scott finished in 77th place at Saturday’s race, seven spots better than last year, though it didn’t match his 64th place finish from two seasons ago.
Porterfield paces Zion Chapel: Justin Porterfield finished in 21st place in the Class 1A-2A boys meet, earning an 18:11.27 time and improving on his 38th-place time of 18:5054 from last year.
Behind Porterfield, the Rebels finished 15th in the division as a team.
Other top Rebels were Landon Sawyer (109th, 21:13.91), Eric Dennis (120th, 21:31.77), Stetson Adcock (122st, 21:33.82) and Korin Jacobs (124th, 21:36.69).
The Zion Chapel girls had only four runners compete, one short needed for team scoring. Ashleigh Adkison finished in 73rd place with a 24:25.19 time. Janna Miles (115th, 26:56.35), Kate Lucero (132nd, 29:27.20) and Victoria Flowers (134th, 29:39.67) were the other runners.
Kinston, New Brockton athletes: Kinston’s Claire McReynolds finished in 39th place with a 23:00.21 time in the Class 1A-2A girls race, one spot and 34 seconds better than her state performance of last year.
On the boys side, New Brockton’s Alex Garrison finished 46th with a 19:07.21 and Kinston’s Colby Tew finished 76th with a 20:00.29 time.
Charles Henderson kids don’t compete: Charles Henderson had three athletes qualify for the state meet – Rayvion Williams and Bryaira Wallace for girls and Stephen Holbert for boys – but all three chose to stay in Troy and be part of the Troy University Homecoming festivities Saturday, according to CHHS coach Sgt. Major Johnson.
