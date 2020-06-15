Looking for a new challenge, Robin Tyra is leaving Abbeville to become the head coach at Ashford High School.
Tyra was approved as the choice at the Houston County Board of Education meeting on Monday night.
“It was kind of like the same scenario at Abbeville,” Tyra said. “It’s an opportunity to do a new project with some athletes – having competed against them, I liked what I saw.
“There were other internal factors here that eventually made my decision, and I’ll leave them at that. But it was definitely not my kids. I wish I could take those jokers with me.
“I just ran into a time and opportunity that I felt I could jump out and take on another adventure and that’s what I did. It’s a great opportunity to do a little something different.”
Tyra replaces Chris Littleton, who resigned his post in May after two seasons to take the head coaching job at Florala.
Tyra has led Abbeville football since 2014. His teams have gone 36-30 with four of the six teams advancing to the state playoffs. The last three teams have gone a combined 27-8 and all three made the playoffs.
In 2017, he guided the Yellow Jackets’ first nine-win season in 11 years. The following year he directed the program’s first 10-win season since 1994. Both the 2017-18 teams advanced to the second round of the playoffs, the first time Abbeville has had back-to-back teams advance past the first round.
Longtime Ashford principal Bubba Odom was excited about being able to bring Tyra in.
“Robin is a good, hard-nosed football coach that has had good success where he’s been,” Odom said. “I think our players need someone right now who is hard-nosed. We need good, strong discipline.
“I think he’ll fit with our kids and I think he’ll fit good with our coaching staff.”
Tyra is a graduate of Marion County High School and the University of North Alabama, Tyra has been an assistant coach at his alma mater in Guin and at McKenzie and Headland and been a head coach at Coffeeville (2001-05, 17-35 record) and Aliceville (2009, 5-6 record) in addition to Abbeville.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association along with the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association recently recognized Tyra for his work of more than 20-plus years with student-athletes, including the last six at Abbeville. The two groups selected him as one of the seven 2020 Making a Difference Award recipients, one in each classification. Tyra was named the Class 2A recipient.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.