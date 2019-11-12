And down to six.
Out of 21 games last week involving Dothan Eagle Alabama high school football coverage teams, only six survived the opening round of the state playoffs to advance to this week’s second round.
The majority of the Wiregrass teams fell to foes from the tradition-rich area of Mobile and southwest Alabama.
Those remaining include last year’s Class 3A state semifinalist Providence Christian along with Class 6A Eufaula, Class 2A programs Goshen, Ariton and G.W. Long plus Class 1A Elba.
Of the six, only two are at home for Friday’s second round and both are in Dale County — Ariton and G.W. Long. The Purple Cats (9-2) host LaFayette (6-4) at Robert F. Zumstein Stadium and the Rebels (9-2) entertain Luverne (11-0) in Skipperville.
The other four teams hit the road this week — Eufaula (9-2) at Hueytown (10-1), Providence Christian (10-1) to Gordo (11-0), Goshen (8-3) at Leroy (9-2) and Elba (8-3) to Lanett (10-0).
Battling ranked foes: Five of the six Dothan Eagle coverage teams in Alabama are facing a state-ranked team this week, including Providence Christian against top-ranked Gordo in a top-10 battle. The Eagles, the lone Wiregrass ranked team left, are ranked eighth.
Eufaula plays No. 6 Hueytown, G.W. Long faces No. 5 Luverne, Goshen battles No. 8 Leroy and Elba meets No. 2 Lanett.
Ariton is the lone coverage program not facing a ranked team.
Facing No. 1: For the fourth time in its brief 14-year history, Providence Christian will face an Alabama Sports Writers Association No. 1 ranked team when it battles top-ranked Gordo.
The Eagles are 0-3 in previous games against a No. 1, all while they were in Class 1A in their early years and all on the road. They lost at Brantley (55-0) in 2006 regular-season play and to Sweet Water in both 2007 (68-7) and in 2009 (70-0).
Overall, PCS is 3-25 against state-ranked foes, but two of the wins were last year, including against Gordo, which was ranked No. 8 going into the game.
Familiar teams: Providence Christian and Gordo are no strangers to each other as the two meet in the playoffs for the third straight year.
Two years ago in Gordo, the Greenwave defeated the Eagles in a first-round playoff contest, 34-7. Last year, PCS won in Dothan in a quarterfinal match-up, 23-20.
The two teams play this year in Gordo for a second-round game.
The two also have recent postseason history in another sport as well. Just six months ago, the two played a baseball state semifinal series in Gordo with Providence sweeping a doubleheader 13-3, 6-5 to advance to the Class 3A state championship round.
Revenge game: Eufaula seeks revenge when it travels to Hueytown for a second straight year and the third time this decade.
The Tigers fell to the Golden Gophers last year 38-17. The two also played at the Jefferson County school in 2011 with Hueytown winning that game, 51-14.
Revenge II: One of the more painful losses in Goshen history came just two years ago to Leroy in the Class 2A state semifinals, 28-21. The Eagles meet the Bears for the first time since that game this Friday on the road in Leroy.
Goshen seeks its first win against the Bears, having lost three previous meetings. In addition to the 2017 state semifinals, Goshen fell to Leroy 14-7 in 2000 and 29-0 in 1993 with both meetings in the second round of the playoffs.
Opening-round wins: G.W. Long won its sixth straight opening-round playoff game last week when it defeated Cottage Hill Christian 31-0.
The Rebels won playoff openers in 2012-2016 before falling to make the playoffs two straight seasons prior to this year.
Long has won its last three second-round games after losing two straight in 2012-13.
Ariton and Elba both won its third-straight opener last week. Ariton took a 40-19 Class 2A win over Chickasaw and Elba claimed a 21-8 Class 1A win over Marengo.
Providence earned its second-straight opening win, matching a victory last year.
Defending champs remain: All seven AHSAA defending state champions as well as all three AISA state champs won openers and remain in the playoff hunt.
Those teams are Class 7A Central of Phenix City, Class 6A Pinson Valley, Class 5A Central of Clay County, Class 4A UMS-Wright, Class 3A Flomaton, Class 2A Fyffe and Class 1A Mars Hill Bible in the AHSAA.
The three AISA state champions still left are Monroe Academy (Class AAA), Autauga Academy (AA) and Chambers Academy (A).
Georgia teams open up: The playoffs in the state of Georgia start this week and the Dothan Eagle’s two coverage teams are both in the postseason. Both, though, have to travel in the opening week.
Early County (5-5), the No. 4 seed in Region 1-AA, visits Region 3 No. 1 seed Dublin (9-1) for a Class AA game.
The Irish are the state’s top-ranked AA team according to the Georgia state writers. Early County is 1-11 against top-ranked teams since 1966 with the win coming in the 1998 state quarterfinals against Villa Rica. The Bobcats’ last game against a No. 1 team was in the 2006 semifinals versus Charlton County.
Early County is 1-0 all-time against Dublin, winning a 1992 playoff game against the Irish, 14-3.
Seminole County, meanwhile, visits Wilcox County for its Class A Public playoff opener following the release of the power rankings used to determine pairings in both Class A Public and Class A private.
The top 24 teams make the playoffs and Seminole County, following its regular-season finale win over Miller County on Friday, finished at No. 21. Wilcox County (8-2) is the No. 11 power rated team. They are ranked No. 8 in the state writers poll and No. 4 in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution rankings.
The Indians and Patriots have met five previous times with Seminole County winning three of those meetings. The last game came in 2009.
STATE PLAYOFFS
CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS
Prattville (9-2) at Central-Phenix City (10-1)
Auburn (8-3) at McGill-Toolen (11-0)
Hoover (9-2) at James Clemens (9-2)
Florence (7-4) at Thompson (9-1)
CLASS 6A SECOND ROUND
Stanhope Elmore (9-2) at Park Crossing (4-7)
Spanish Fort (6-4) at Wetumpka (6-5)
Eufaula (9-2) at Hueytown (10-1)
St. Paul’s (8-3) at Opelika (9-1)
Athens (8-3) at Clay-Chalkville (9-2)
Oxford (10-1) at Cullman (6-5)
Pinson Valley (8-2) at Fort Payne (9-2)
Muscle Shoals (11-0) at Gardendale (8-3)
CLASS 5A SECOND ROUND
Faith-Mobile (11-0) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)
Ramsay (9-2) at Valley (7-4)
Briarwood (10-1) at Jackson (6-5)
Bibb Co. (11-0) at Greenville (7-4)
Mortimer Jordan (9-2) at Guntersville (8-2)
Scottsboro (9-2) at Center Point (8-3)
Alexandria (8-2) at Madison Co. (9-2)
Central-Clay Co. (9-2) at Jasper (11-0)
CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND
UMS-Wright (10-0) at Talladega (6-4)
Handley (7-4) at Catholic-Montgomery (11-0)
Lincoln (9-2) at Andalusia (8-3)
Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-4) at American Chr. (10-1)
Priceville (8-3) at Northside (10-1)
Jacksonville (9-2) at St. John Paul II (9-2)
Oneonta (8-3) at Deshler (8-3)
Fairview (9-2) at Anniston (7-4)
CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND
St. James (10-1) at Flomaton (10-1)
T.R. Miller (7-4) at Montgomery Aca. (7-4)
Providence Chr. (10-1) at Gordo (11-0)
Mobile Chr. (6-4) at Pike Road (11-0)
Geraldine (7-4) at B.B. Comer (6-5)
Lauderdale Co. (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)
Randolph Co. (10-1) at Westminster-Huntsville (8-2)
Susan Moore (11-0) at Walter Wellborn (10-1)
CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND
Goshen (8-3) at Leroy (9-2)
LaFayette (6-4) at Ariton (9-2)
Reeltown (10-1) at J.U. Blacksher (9-2)
Luverne (11-0) at G.W. Long (9-2)
Westbrook Chr. (8-3) at North Sand Mountain (8-3)
Collinsville (10-1) at Ohatchee (10-0)
Ranburne (10-1) at Fyffe (11-0)
Sulligent (9-2) at Red Bay (11-0)
CLASS 1A SECOND ROUND
Maplesville (9-2) at Sweet Water (9-1)
Notasulga (6-4) at Brantley (10-1)
Elba (8-3) at Lanett (10-0)
Millry (10-1) at Isabella (11-0)
Spring Garden (10-1) at Hackleburg (5-6)
Pickens Co. (9-2) at Falkville (7-4)
South Lamar (10-1) at Mars Hill Bible (11-0)
Donoho (9-1) at Decatur Heritage (11-0)
AISA SEMIFINALS
CLASS AAA
Glenwood (8-3) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-3)
Bessemer Aca. (9-3) at Monroe Aca. (9-2)
CLASS AA
Patrician (5-6) at Autauga Aca. (7-2)
Edgewood (9-2) at Escambia Aca. (8-3)
CLASS A
Southern Aca. (8-1) at Crenshaw Chr. (10-0)
Wilcox Aca. (10-1) at Chambers Aca. (10-1)
