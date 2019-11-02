The high football state playoff field in Alabama is now set with Wiregrass programs Dothan and Eufaula learning their opponents and New Brockton and Zion Chapel capturing the final two area spots.
The playoffs start this Friday in both the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the Alabama Independent Schools Association.
Dothan, the Class 6A, Region 2 champions in their first year after consolidation and owners of an 8-2 record, hosts Spanish Fort at Rip Hewes Stadium.
The Toros, a state quarterfinalist last year, finished as highly-competitive 6A, Region 1’s No. 4 team. They come to Dothan with a 5-4 record, but it includes losses to unbeaten No. 1 teams McGill-Toolen (Class 7A, 37-7) in the opener and Saraland (Class 6A, 17-16) on Friday night.
Eufaula, the 6A, Region 2 No. 2 seed, hosts No. 8 ranked Blount, Region 1’s No. 3 seed, at Tiger Stadium. Both teams are 8-2. The Leopards’ losses came to No. 1 Saraland (17-6) and to St. Paul’s (29-20), both on the road.
New Brockton finalized its playoff position, earning the No. 3 spot from Class 2A, Region 3 with its 49-21 win over Samson Friday night. Zion Chapel claimed the region’s No. 4 position, winning a three-way tiebreaker over Samson and Central-Hayneville. The playoff berth is the Rebels’ first since 2011.
New Brockton (5-5) plays at LaFayette in a Class 2A first-round game, while Zion Chapel (6-4) visits No. 7 ranked Reeltown (9-1).
Overall, 21 teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area in Alabama earned a state playoff spot with nine at home and the other 12 on the road.
The teams at home are Dothan and Eufaula in Class 6A, Rehobeth in Class 5A, Pike County and Providence Christian in Class 3A, Ariton, Abbeville and Goshen in Class 2A plus Elba in Class 1A.
Teams traveling in the first round are Enterprise in Class 7A, Charles Henderson in Class 5A, Dale County in Class 4A, Geneva and Opp in Class 3A, G.W. Long, Daleville, New Brockton and Zion Chapel in Class 2A along with AISA teams Northside Methodist in Class AAA, Lakeside School in Class AA and Abbeville Christian in Class A.
Rehobeth (7-2) will host Jackson (5-5) in the first round in Class 5A, while Pike County (10-0) will entertain T.R. Miller (6-4) and Providence Christian (9-1) will host Bayside Academy (5-5) in Class 3A.
In Class 2A, Ariton (8-2) will welcome in Chickasaw (6-3), Abbeville (8-2) will host J.U. Blacksher (8-2) and Goshen (7-3) will entertain Thorsby (6-4). In Class 1A, Elba (7-3) will host Marengo (6-4).
In road action, Enterprise (5-5), coming off a three-game winning streak, including an upset Friday of state ranked Theodore, will travel to No. 1-ranked McGill-Toolen (10-0) in Class 7A. Charles Henderson (4-5) travels to Faith Academy (10-0) in Class 5A and Dale County (4-6) to defending state champion UMS-Wright (9-0) in Class 4A.
In Class 3A, Geneva (8-2) will travel to Mobile Christian (5-4) and Opp (4-6) will visit defending state champion Flomaton (9-1). In 2A, G.W. Long will play at Cottage Hill Christian in a battle of 8-2 teams and Daleville (7-3) plays at Leroy (8-2) in a rematch of a second-round game last year won by Leroy, 27-26.
In AISA openers, Northside Methodist (4-6) will travel to Tuscaloosa Academy (7-3), Lakeside (2-7) will visit Escambia Academy (7-3) and Abbeville Christian (3-7) will play at Southern Academy (7-1).
In the AHSAA, all seven defending champions are in the playoff field. Overall, 21 AHSAA teams enter the postseason unbeaten.
The seven returning champs from 2018 are Class 7A Central-Phenix City (9-1); Class 6A Pinson Valley (7-2); Class 5A Central of Clay County (8-2); Class 4A UMS-Wright (9-0); Class 3A Flomaton (9-1); Class 2A Fyffe (10-0); and Class 1A Mars Hill Bible (10-0).
Unbeaten teams by class in the playoffs include: Class 1A: Decatur Heritage (10-0); Isabella (10-0); Lanett (9-0); Mars Hill Bible (10-0); South Lamar (10-0); Class 2A: Fyffe (10-0); Luverne (10-0); Ohatchee (9-0); Red Bay (10-0); Class 3A: Pike County (10-0); Pike Road (10-0); Susan Moore (10-0); Class 4A: Montgomery Catholic (10-0); UMS-Wright (9-0); Class 5A: Bibb County (10-0); Faith Academy (10-0); Jasper (10-0); Class 6A: Muscle Shoals (10-0); Saraland (10-0); Etowah (10-0); Class 7A: McGill-Toolen Catholic (10-0).
All three AISA state champions are also back — Monroe Academy (Class AAA), Autauga Academy (AA) and Chambers Academy (A). Only one AISA finished unbeaten — Crenshaw Christian, coached by former Pike County head coach Wayne Grant.
2019 AHSAA State Football Playoffs
First-Round Pairings
All first-round games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Local teams are bolded.
CLASS 7A
Fairhope (6-4) at Central-Phenix City (9-1)
Prattville (8-2) at Theodore (8-2)
Enterprise (5-5) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (10-0)
Murphy (6-4) at Auburn (7-3)
Vestavia Hills (7-3) at James Clemens (8-2)
Sparkman (8-2) at Hoover (8-2)
Austin (7-3) at Thompson (8-1)
Mountain Brook (8-2) at Florence (6-4)
CLASS 6A
Park Crossing (3-7) at Saraland (10-0)
Paul Bryant (7-3) at Stanhope Elmore (8-2)
Spanish Fort (5-4) at Dothan (8-2)
Wetumpka (5-5) at Bessemer City (8-2)
Selma (6-3) at Hueytown (9-1)
Blount (8-2) at Eufaula (8-2)
McAdory (6-4)at Opelika (8-1)
Sidney Lanier (3-5) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-3)
Clay-Chalkville (8-2) at Helena (9-1)
Buckhorn (4-6) at Athens (7-3)
Chelsea (5-5) at Oxford (9-1)
Cullman (5-5) at Mae Jemison (5-5)
Hartselle (4-6) at Fort Payne (8-2)
Homewood (4-6) at Pinson Valley (7-2)
Albertville (5-5) at Muscle Shoals (10-0)
Gardendale (7-3) at Minor (6-4)
CLASS 5A
Charles Henderson (4-5) at Faith Academy (10-0)
Pleasant Grove (9-1) at Chilton County (6-4)
Vigor (4-6) at Valley (6-4)
Demopolis (7-3) at Ramsay (8-2)
Marbury (6-4) at Briarwood Christian (9-1)
Jackson (5-5) at Rehobeth (7-2)
Parker (5-5) at Bibb County (10-0)
Greenville (6-4) at Citronelle (7-3)
Boaz (4-6) at Mortimer Jordan (8-2)
Guntersville(7-2) at Hamilton (8-2)
Center Point (7-3) at Etowah (9-1)
Russellville (8-2) at Scottsboro (8-2)
Corner (7-3) at Madison County (8-2)
Sylacauga (8-2) at Alexandria (7-2)
Madison Academy (5-5) at Jasper (10-0)
Sardis (5-5) at Central-Clay County (8-2)
CLASS 4A
Dale County (4-6) at UMS-Wright (9-0)
Talladega (6-5) at Montevallo (6-4)
Williamson (7-3) at Montgomery Catholic (10-0)
West Blocton (5-5) at Handley (6-4)
Dallas County (4-6) at Lincoln (8-2)
Andalusia (7-3) at Trinity Presbyterian (6-4)
Holtville (6-4) at American Christian (9-1)
Alabama Christian (6-4) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4)
Hokes Bluff (7-3) at Northside (9-1)
Rogers (3-6) at Priceville (7-3)
Cordova (5-5) at Jacksonville (8-2)
St. John Paul II Catholic (8-2) at Brooks (6-4)
Danville (5-5) at Deshler (7-3)
Good Hope (8-2) at Oneonta (7-3)
Central-Florence (3-7) at Fairview (8-2)
Anniston (6-4) at Fayette County (8-2)
CLASS 3A
Opp (4-6) at Flomaton (9-1)
Oakman (6-4) at Saint James (9-1)
T.R. Miller (6-4) at Pike County (10-0)
Montgomery Academy (6-4) at Winfield (7-3)
Bullock County (6-4) at Gordo (10-0)
Bayside Academy (5-5) at Providence Christian (9-1)
Carbon Hill (4-6) at Pike Road (10-0)
Geneva (8-2) at Mobile Christian (5-4)
B.B. Comer (5-5) at Fultondale (8-2)
Clements (6-4) at Geraldine (6-4)
J.B. Pennington (3-7) at Piedmont (9-1)
Sylvania (7-3) at Lauderdale County (8-2)
Pisgah (4-6) at Westminster Christian (7-2)
Midfield (6-3) at Randolph County (9-1)
Colbert Heights (6-4) at Susan Moore (10-0)
Walter Wellborn (9-1) at Locust Fork (6-4)
CLASS 2A
Daleville (7-3) at Leroy (8-2)
Thorsby (6-4) at Goshen (7-3)
Chickasaw (6-3) at Ariton (8-2)
New Brockton (5-5) at LaFayette (5-4)
Zion Chapel (6-4) at Reeltown (9-1)
J.U. Blacksher (8-2) at Abbeville (8-2)
Fayetteville (6-4) at Luverne (10-0)
G.W. Long (8-2) at Cottage Hill Christian (8-2)
Westbrook Christian (7-3) at Aliceville (8-2)
North Sand Mountain (7-3) at Addison (8-2)
Southeastern (5-5) at Ohatchee (9-0)
Colbert County (6-4) at Collinsville (9-1)
Sheffield (6-4) at Fyffe (10-0)
Cold Springs (5-5) at Ranburne (9-1)
Cedar Bluff (7-3) at Red Bay (10-0)
Cleveland (5-5) at Sulligent (8-2)
CLASS 1A
Georgiana (5-5) at Sweet Water (8-1)
Billingsley (5-50 at Maplesville (7-2)
Fruitdale (5-5) at Brantley (9-1)
Linden (5-4) at Notasulga (5-4)
Keith (6-4) at Lanett (9-0)
Marengo (6-4) at Elba (7-3)
Wadley (5-4) at Isabella (10-0)
Florala (7-3) at Millry (9-1)
Hubbertville (6-4) at Spring Garden (9-1)
Hackleburg (4-6) at Valley Head (6-4)
Victory Christian (6-4) at Pickens County (8-2)
Falkville (6-4) at Waterloo (8-2)
Woodville (4-6) at Mars Hill Bible (10-0)
Appalachian (6-4) at South Lamar (9-1)
Vina (3-7) at Decatur Heritage (10-0)
Berry (6-4) at Donoho (8-1)
AISA
CLASS AAA
Northside Methodist (4-6) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-3)
Glenwood (7-3) at Macon-East (7-2)
Fort Dale Aca. (4-6) at Bessemer Aca. (8-3)
Lee-Scott (5-5) at Monroe Aca. (8-2)
CLASS AA
Clarke Prep (5-5) at Autauga Aca. (6-2)
Springwood (4-6) at Patrician (4-6)
Lowndes Aca. (5-4) at Edgewood (8-2)
Lakeside (2-7) at Escambia Aca. (7-3)
CLASS A
Cornerstone-Columbiana (1-8) at Crenshaw Chr. (9-0)
Abbeville Chr. (3-7) at Southern Aca. (7-1)
Pickens Aca. (2-8) at Wilcox Aca. (9-1)
Jackson Aca. (3-6) at Chambers Aca. (9-1)
