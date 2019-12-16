Three Houston Academy wrestlers went undefeated in four matches this weekend at the Stanhope Elmore Junior Varsity Tournament in Millbrook.
The Raiders went 1-3 as a team in pool matches, beating Holtville and losing to Stanhope Elmore, Prattville and Montgomery Catholic.
Finishing unbeaten at the tournament were Raider freshmen Kennan Beaver, Lucius Renshaw and Jack Jones. Beaver won three of his four 119-pound weight class matches by pins, winning the other a decision. Renshaw won all four of his matches by pins at 125 pounds and Jones won three of his four victories at 135 pounds on pins with the other a decision.
Andrew Gil, a seventh grader, went 3-1 in matches in the 130-pound weight class, earning two wins by a pin and one by a decision.
Also during the day, freshman Jay Morris won an 145-pound exhibition match against Stanhope Elmore with a pin, eighth grader Mason Crowder won an exhibition match against Montgomery Catholic at 125 pounds on a pin and John McDonald, a seventh grader, pinned an Wetumpka opponent in an exhibition at 75 pounds.
Tripp Rane also wrestled for HA at the meet.
The Raiders varsity opens the season Thursday in a tri-match with Dothan and Charles Henderson at Charles Henderson.
